Seniors honored at awards ceremony

More than 160 Mustang High School seniors received awards May 11.

Emcees began the night by introducing an award that is not given each year — the Mustang Spirit Award. The award honors a student who stands out as one with the most school spirit.

“She can be seen leading chants in the student section at any activity, involving the crowd, and taking pride in being a Bronco,” said senior Principal Craig Chestnut.

Avery Rees was the recipient of the award. Rees was not at the ceremony, as she attended the boys’ soccer game in Broken Arrow.

Another prestigious award is given on behalf of the Masonic Charity Foundation of Oklahoma. The awards are for the Student of Today and the Teacher of Today. Sophy Shibu and Caleb Horinek received the Student of Today awards.

They are recognized for their leadership, citizenship and scholarship. The foundation also honored two teachers — Mustang Public Schools 2020-2021 District Teacher of the Year Lauren Thacker and Judith Kuczynski — as the Teacher of Today.

Mustang Kiwanis Club President Luke Ellis presented the Kiwanis Academic Excellence Awards to Daniela Delbando and Corbett Jones. The students were honored for their excellence in scholarship and character while enrolled at MHS.

The Principal Awards are given to two all-around seniors, who excel in scholarship, citizenship and leadership. Audrey Fowler and Gabriel Simonsen received the awards.

The Superintendent’s Citizenship Awards were given to Manu Thomas and Sawyer Bailey. The students have consistently displayed outstanding qualities, as well as leadership skills and academic achievement throughout their time at MHS.

More students were recognized during the second portion of the ceremony.

• Olivia Abakah-Brown: Sales and Promotion Award;

• Rhea Abraham: Certificate of Distinction;

• Makayla Allen: valedictorian;

• Mali Ando: English IV;

• Tyler Atkins: valedictorian and Mustang Academic Achievement Award;

• Sawyer Bailey: valedictorian, AP Scholar and MAA;

• Libby Balliew: valedictorian;

• Ryan Beard: MAA;

• Christina Bejoy: valedictorian, Oklahoma Academic Scholar, AP Scholar and MAA;

• Tobin Bell: valedictorian;

• Deja Bomar: valedictorian;

• Brett Booth: OAS and MAA;

• Peter Borseth: salutatorian;

• Keenan Bouska: valedictorian and MAA;

• Malia Braggs: Art IV;

• Natili Brenton: valedictorian and MAA;

• Adam Brotherton: salutatorian;

• Morgan Brown: valedictorian, OAS, APS with distinction

and MAA;

• Dylan Bruton: MAA;

• Tiffany Burns: Set Design;

• Colton Cable: valedictorian;

• Christian Carreon: COD;

• Summer Chapman: valedictorian;

• Noah Chase: MAA;

• Stephen Chesnut: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Chesnie Clark: valedictorian and MAA;

• Kenzi Cobb: valedictorian;

• Jackson Cornelius: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Paul Countryman: MAA;

• Jaden Creger: valedictorian and MAA;

• Ethan Crouch: COD;

• Joshua Davis: Art I;

• Daniela Delbando: valedictorian, OAS, APS with distinction and MAA;

• Emma Dilbeck: valedictorian, APS, MAA and first place in Masonic Senior Essay Contest;

• John Dilbeck: valedictorian, OAS, MAA and Choir;

• Lily Dilbeck: valedictorian, OAS, MAA and Theater IV;

• Julia Doan: valedictorian, OAS, MAA and COD;

• Logan Dornquast: 3D Design;

• Reagan Dorsey: Psychology;

• Jessica Dougan: valedictorian and MAA;

• Elijah Edwards: valedictorian;

• Yousri EIGhezlane: valedictorian, APS and MAA;

• Stephen Ellis: COD;

• Zachary Evans: valedictorian;

• Nathan Farney: Okla-homa History;

• Anna Fehrle: valedictorian;

• Alexandrea Fife: Choir;

• Evan Floyd: salutatorian and Personal Finance;

• Keegan Flynn: valedictorian;

• Audrey Fowler: valedictorian, National Merit Semi-Finalist, OAS, APS with honor, MAA, COD, Academic All-State and AP Spanish Language and Culture;

• Dawson Freeman: valedictorian and Chemistry II;

• Rylee Freshour: valedictorian;

• Macy Friedl: MAA;

• Dylan Gann: valedictorian, MAA and Government;

• Coulson Gannaway: valedictorian, OAS, APS with distinction, MAA and Humanities;

• John Gia: APS and COD;

• Mason Gooding: AP Studio Art;

• Kiley Granger: valedictorian, OAS, APS and MAA;

• Haley Grant: valedictorian;

• Jillian Groves: valedictorian, OAS, MAA and AP Art History;

• Azucena Guerrero: valedictorian APS with honor and MAA;

• Ariel Gulley: valedictorian, Yearbook and Leadership III;

• Elijah Gutierrez: valedictorian;

• Wesley Haddox: valedictorian, OAS, APS and MAA;

• Wyatt Harper: OAS and MAA;

• Carter Hasty: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Brooklyn Hatfield: OAS and MAA;

• Collin Hayworth: Algebra III;

• Eliel Hebert: valedictorian and AP English Literature;

• Bryce Henderson: valedictorian, NMSF, OAS, APS with distinction, MAA and COD;

• Olivia Henry: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Abbie Heskett: valedictorian;

• Lily Hill: valedictorian and APS;

• Zack Hill: OAS and MAA;

• Kennedy Hines: salutatorian;

• Elaina Hinkle: valedictorian, NMSF, OAS, APS with honor, MAA and Forensic Science;

• William Hladik: valedictorian;

• Caleb Horinek: valedictorian, APS and MAA;

• Andie Howard: valedictorian and Accelerated Pre-Calc;

• Lilian Hua: valedictorian, APS and MAA;

• Bethany Hutto: valedictorian, APS and MAA;

• Isabella Hutto: valedictorian and MAA;

• Xuyen Huynh: valedictorian, APS and MAA;

• James Jackson: MAA;

• Arthur Jillson: valedictorian, OAS, APS with honor, MAA, AP Government, Accelerated Physics and AP Calculus AB;

• Braeden Jones: valedictorian;

• Corbett Jones: valedictorian,

• Preston Jones: valedictorian and MAA;

• Walker Karber: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Rachel Kinnamon: valedictorian, OAS, MAA, AP Psychology and AP Environmental Science;

• Keleigh Koehn: Crafts;

• Rincy Kuriakose: Pre-AP Calculus;

• Hyrum Lawson: valedictorian;

• Hannah Lay: valedictorian;

• Braxton Legg: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Savannah Long: valedictorian and OAS;

• Samantha Lorenzen: valedictorian and MAA;

• Kyla Lovelace: valedictorian;

• Kabe Maloy: valedictorian;

• Maria Martinez: valedictorian;

• Katherine McCullock: valedictorian and Human Growth

and Development;

• Carsen McGowin: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Krista McLaughlin: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Daylen Mitchell: Outdoor Education;

• Paris Morris: valedictorian;

• Tatum Nelson: valedictorian;

• John Nguyen: valedictorian, OAS, MAA and COD;

• Kylie Nolting: valedictorian, OAS, APS and MAA;

• Katelyn Oldham: valedictorian;

• Esther Oommen: valedictorian, OAS, APS and MAA;

• Tucker Owens: Current Events;

• Riddhi Patel: MAA;

• John Pfoutz: COD;

• Amy Phan: valedictorian;

• Tate Picklo: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Trinity Picklo: valedictorian;

• Emily Pieper: valedictorian;

• Hadley Pierce: valedictorian and Varsity Pom;

• Rylan Poteet: MAA and Sociology;

• Owen Quezada: valedictorian;

• Caitlyn Recknagel: valedictorian;

• Preston Reed: valedictorian;

• Rachel Reimer: valedictorian;

• Joanna Rivera: valedictorian;

• Brendan Robeaux: salutatorian;

• Clarissa Romer: OAS;

• Weston Rutledge: Spanish III;

• Aspen SaintAubin: OAS, MAA and Creative Writing;

• Mia Salas: Leadership II;

• Camden Sayers: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Kaycee Schkolovyi: valedictorian and MAA;

• Case Schroeder: valedictorian;

• Kendell ScottCraig: English IV;

• Sophy Shibu: valedictorian;

• Savannah Sholar: Life Skills;

• Gabriel Simonsen: valedictorian;

• Emma Smith: valedictorian, MAA, AP Physics C, Electricity and Magnetism;

• Ryan Smith: valedictorian and College and Career Ready Math;

• Jada Snyder: valedictorian and MAA;

• Manu Thomas: valedictorian, OAS, APS, MAA, AP Human Geography, AP Physics C, Mechanics and AP Calculus BC;

• Katherine Tran: valedictorian;

• Zachary Trichel: MAA;

• Mariah Vadakekut: valedictorian, APS with honor and MAA;

• Makenzie Vandruff: valedictorian, OAS, Journalism and Criminology;

• Theron Villaneda: valedictorian;

• Matthew Voit: MAA;

• Ashley Wade: MAA;

• Elisha Wallace: valedictorian and Film Studies;

• Leandra Weldon: English IV;

• Lauren Wicker: valedictorian and REACH;

• Destiny Wilson: MAA;

• Lorelei Winton: valedictorian, OAS and MAA;

• Callie Woodard: valedictorian;

• Shelby Woods: Entrepreneurship and English IV;

• Tegan Woods: valedictorian;

• Emily Yoder: valedictorian and APS;

• Jayla Young: Environmental Science;

• Abigail Zink: valedictorian, OAS and MAA.