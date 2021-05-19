Picklo takes gold at state track and field

EDMOND — Trinity Picklo has racked up numerous wins on the track.

But none may have been as spectacular or dramatic as what took place May 15 at the 6A State Track and Field Championships.

Competing in the 300-meter hurdles, Picklo found herself trailing for almost the entire race. In fact, as she flew over the final hurdle, she was a step behind Tulsa Union’s Sarah Cochron.

From that point, it looked like Cochron was going to spring to the 300-hurdles championship and Picklo was going to have to end her prep career with a second-place finish.

However, as the two sprinted toward the tape, Cochron seemingly tripped over her feet and fell two steps away from the finish line. As she fell, Picklo charged past her to win the championship.

“It was really neck and neck,” Picklo said. “I really wanted it, so I kept on grinding.”

Picklo posted a 45.80 to take the gold. Bixby’s Kyndall Hicks was second at 46.27. Cochron was able to pop up to finish in fourth.

“In a race, you never know what’s going to happen so I just keep doing my thing and hope everything goes my way,” Picklo said.

The 300-hurdles title was the second of the day for Picklo. Earlier in the 100-meter hurdles, Picklo posted 14.62, which was good enough to hold off Kayvon Numbire at the finish line.

After not being able to compete in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Picklo couldn’t think of a better way to close out her track career.

“It’s been really awesome,” she said. “I didn’t get to state last year, and this definitely makes up for it. It’s really awesome coming away with two golds.”

Other Lady Broncos who performed well include London Stovall. The junior took seventh in the long jump with a leap of 16-06.

Putnam City West’s India Morgan won the event with 18-11. Kaitlin Cerny was 15th in the shotput.

Picklo signed with Oklahoma State University to play soccer. This state meet could be one of the final times she competes on the track.

"I've loved every second of it," Picklo said. "I loved the coaches. My teammates — they've definitely helped push me. I really don't care if they remember me being a state champion. I'd like for them to remember me by the way I treated them."