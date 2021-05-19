Mustang High School Fine Arts Signing Day

Mustang High School Fine Arts seniors signed to colleges May 13. John Dilbeck (top left) signed with the University of Central Oklahoma. Alex Fife (top middle) signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State University. Hannah Lay (top right) signed with Texas State University. Kylie Nolting (bottom left) signed with UCO. Matthew Voit (bottom middle) signed with Oklahoma City University. Destiny Wilson (bottom right) signed with Texas Tech University. Photos / Provided