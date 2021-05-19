MPS hosts state’s first 12, older COVID clinic

Mustang Public Schools partnered with Total Wellness to host Oklahoma’s first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students 12 and older May 13.

The Bronco students received Pfizer vaccines. Total Wellness came with 250 vaccines, and about 220 people were administered doses.

“This is just another step toward helping us open school safely in August,” said Superintendent Charles Bradley in a release May 13.

The clinic, which was initially scheduled to be for second doses from April 22 vaccinations, was expanded May 12 to 12-15-year-olds based on the new authorization, officials said. However, a second dose clinic 21 days from May 13 will not be offered.

District officials said the vaccines should be available at local pharmacies and through the state’s portal.