Man charged after Mustang teacher dies in wreck

Jimmy Grissam, 37, of Duncan was charged May 11 with first-degree manslaughter, operating a vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, and failing to stop at a stop sign.

At about 8:02 p.m. April 29, Union City Police Department responded to the intersection at State Highway 152 and Banner Road regarding a two-vehicle collision, a media release said. Officers said a southbound vehicle driven by Grissam ran the stop sign at State Highway 152 and struck a westbound vehicle, which was operated by Centennial Elementary teacher Kasey Working, 30, of Union City.

Working died at the scene, according to the release. Grissam was transported to OU Medical Center.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Fatality Investigation Team found that there was no significant slowing of Grissam’s vehicle. Grissam later recovered from his injuries and was released from the hospital May 11.

He was transported to the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office jail.