Class of 2021 gathers for baccalaureate

Above, Mustang High School seniors listen to their peer Micah Davis speak about what it means to be a Christian at the school’s baccalaureate May 13. Davis told Class 2021 the importance of surrounding themselves with the right people. Below, MHS senior Kyla Lovelace speaks to the graduating Class of 2021. She spoke on continuing her life with Christ. There were seven students who spoke about their faith at the annual event. Photos / Haley Humphrey