Student commends board, teachers on school year efforts during pandemic

One student thanked Mustang Public Schools’ Board of Education during the public comment section at Monday’s meeting.

Freshman Wesley Horn said the board was amazing in making decisions for Broncos across the district.

“You have really, really helped make this school year the best it can be,” he said. “It was very difficult — tensions were high and yet, we persisted and moved on.”

In the COVID-19 update, Superintendent Charles Bradley said summer activities will be a way to prepare for the 2021-2022 school year, which is leaning toward being mask optional.

In bond issuance news, the board approved awarding general obligation bonds to the lowest bidders. The $9.7 million general obligation combined purpose bonds were awarded to Piper Sandler & Co. out of Minneapolis for an average interest rate of 0.634597%.

BNY Mellon Capital Markets, LLC out of New York was awarded the $6.5 million general obligation building bonds for an interest rate of 0.769812%.

In construction news, the board approved the contract with Cade Construction for renovations of two special education rooms at Mustang North Middle School and Mustang South Middle School. The total renovation cost is unknown at this time.

The board also approved a four-year lease to purchase 1,000 Chromebooks for students.

In staff news, the district currently has two licensed mental health counselors, who serve as student advocates. The board approved increasing the position to five staff members to better serve students’ needs, officials said.

In student news, more were recognized, as part of the district’s Mindset Matters initiative.

• Sloane Edgerton at Centennial Elementary;

• Maxton Silva at Mustang Creek Elementary;

• Avalyn Jibben at Mustang Elementary;

• Payslee Landry at Lakehoma Elementary;

• Luciana Dominguez at Mustang Trails Elementary;

• Levi Pitchford at Mustang Valley Elementary;

• Mia Greiner at Prairie View Elementary;

• Maisy Ahern at Riverwood Elementary;

• Kalia Quiroz at the Mustang Education Center;

• Makenzie Murray at Canyon Ridge Intermediate;

• Tucker McCallie at Meadow Brooke Intermediate;

• Rycki Johnson at Mustang Horizon Intermediate;

• Landon Arnold at Mustang Central Middle School;

• Santiago Velasco at MNMS;

• Isabella Martin at MSMS;

• Wyatt Harper at Mustang High School.