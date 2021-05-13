MPS to change mask rules after 2020-21 school year ends

As of May 21, when the 2020-2021 school year has ended, masks will become optional inside Mustang Public Schools’ buildings, the district said May 6.

No decision has been made regarding safety procedures for the next school year 2021-2022.

“While MPS is currently envisioning a mask-optional environment for next year, that decision will be made in conjunction with local/state health officials based upon local data over the summer months,” school officials said.

Since the start of the spring semester, masks have remained optional for outdoor events. However, they are encouraged by the district. Masks are still required indoors until the end of this school year.

The district made the decision at the April board of education meeting in support of reducing contract tracing from 6 feet to 3 feet, which was recommended by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. If masks had been removed, the district would have kept the 6 feet, officials said.