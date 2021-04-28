Mustang fourth grader set to compete on USA BMX Team

Camdyn Cole has one vision as the starting gate slams to the ground — finishing first.

The Prairie View Elementary fourth grader zooms past other racers, flying over rolls as dirt jumps from the earth.

BMX is a world of its own. To Cole, it’s family.

The Mustang Bronco is no stranger to competition. She has played nearly every traditional sport — softball, basketball, cheerleading and gymnastics.

It wasn’t until September 2019 that Cole took to a sport that has been making a comeback across the nation. But before becoming one with her bike, the Coles discovered a family in their bloodline, whom they were unaware of in 2016.

Her father, Kevin Cole, found out that his dad had a daughter in the early 1970s.

“They were family from the beginning,” Kevin said.

Camdyn’s mother, Tamara Cole, said it was natural. Kevin’s half sister and her children, who have been in BMX for about 20 years, have been mentors to Camdyn.

“After we met them, they were heavily involved in BMX, and in fact, their oldest daughter is a professional rider,” Kevin said.

Throughout this time of family additions, Yukon began hosting a six-week BMX course. Camdyn’s BMX journey snowballed from there.

“She loved it,” Kevin said. “This is the only (sport) she’s really taken to and that she really shows an aspiration for.”

Camdyn has been competing for Reno Racing BMX Team. Hundreds of races later, Kevin said his daughter has been learning on the go with the sport.

He also said his sister and her family have been instrumental in helping them grow in the BMX scene. Camdyn has participated in BMX clinics and received personal training from former professional riders, as well.

“The older kids and adults — they’re always willing to lend a hand to the younger people, who are coming up,” Kevin said.

On the track, they’re competitors. Off the track, they’re friends, which has meant the most to Camdyn.

BMX has given Camdyn friends from across the nation and will provide her overseas friendships. Camdyn will head to the Netherlands in August to compete on the USA BMX Team.

She qualified for the team after securing a win March 26 at a race in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Over three days, 464 racers competed for a chance to represent the U.S. at the World Race.

Camdyn said she’s excited to go to the Netherlands for eight days. With enough financial sponsors, the Cole family is hoping to travel to the country.

Donation inquiries for the Coles’ trip can be emailed to [email protected]

Kevin said he hopes BMX will continue to impact people’s lives, as the USA BMX headquarters lays roots in Tulsa from Arizona.