Yukon PD investigating early morning gunshots

The Yukon Police Department is investigating reports of gunfire early Friday morning.

Police responded to the reports at 4:15 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Ranchwood Blvd. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered shell casings on the ground behind businesses in the area. At this time, no damage or injuries have been reported.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to call the department at 405-350-2553.