Excellence recognized by council

Awards of city employee excellence were presented at the Tuesday night Mustang City Council meeting.

Mustang American Legion Post 353 sponsors three employee awards. The first award of 2021 Firefighter of the Year was presented to Cpl. Josh Moore.

Fire Chief Craig Carruth said Moore started working with the department in 2008.

“Cpl. Moore continues to look for opportunities to improve himself and advance those around him,” said Carruth.

The 2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award was presented to Lt. Mark Bailey, who has served with the department since 1997.

“Mark is not only an exceptional officer but his care for this

community is a tremendous example to everyone,” said Police Chief Robert Groseclose.

Court clerk Gayla Early was the recipient of the 2021 City of Mustang Employee of the Year award. She began employment with the city in 1984.

“Her skills and knowledge have been the best and has gained the utmost respect from others,” said finance Director Janet Watts.

Mayor Jess Schweinberg presented last year’s Mayor Awards to three city employees. The city typically recognizes employees at the end of the year banquet, however, last year’s was canceled, due to the pandemic.

The first award was presented to Heather Huff, Parks and Recreation program coordinator.

“In appreciation of your many hours of behind-the-scenes efforts in safely opening and operating the Mustang Aquatic Center during a global pandemic, resulting in zero cases being traced back to staff, citizens or customers,” said Schweinberg. “A grateful organization and community thanks you for your service.”

Firefighters Capt. Jonathan Sprague and Cpl. Levi Setliff received the second award. The two were instrumental in providing COVID-related information to citizens, Schweinberg said.

“Both have families and responsibilities at home and never complained, all the while keeping us safe,” he said.

In proclamation news, the city approved making April “World Autism Month” and April 2 as “World Autism Awareness Day” in Mustang.

In medical marijuana news, council members approved changing the location restrictions of dispensaries. All current location requirements will be removed, except the 1,000 feet away from schools restriction, as that is a part of state law.

In police news, change order 10 was approved for the new Animal Welfare Center. The order will install stainless flashing to protect a seam in the center, as well as adding stainless-steel covers for the drain system.

The change order is for $1,880. Groseclose said the project remains under budget, with about $16,000 left in contingency.

The police department was also approved for a three-year agreement with RCB Bank for its eight new vehicles. Seven of the vehicles are assigned to patrol divisions, while the other will go to detectives.

In June 2004, the city created the ambulance assessment fee for $1.50 to help with the cost of servicing Mustang residents, Watts said. A resolution raised that cost to $2.50.

In 2019, 240 living units accounted for 124 of ambulance calls. Watts recommended the council assess the fee based on living units.

The council approved amending the fee effective July 1.

In traffic news, the council requested the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to fund a signal at east Plantation Terrace and Morrell Way in 2016. ODOT denied the request.

However, the city has been in the process of repealing the denial. City Manager Tim Rooney said the city is working on a new request and hopes to enlist the help from state Sen. Paul Rosino and Rep. Brian Hill.

The council approved the new resolution for the request.

In business news, the members approved an economic incentive agreement with Atwoods upon coming out of executive session.

In consent agenda news, the council approved all items, except one regarding the acceptance of two sanitary sewer easements and two storm sewer easements for Wild Horse Canyon. City attorney John Miller advised the council to not accept the two storm sewer easements, as the city does not need them.

The council accepted the two sanitary easements.

In public comment news, Matthew Whittington spoke to the council about utility worker issues in Canadian Estates. He said he has reached out to the Oklahoma Electric Cooperative and the issues have yet to be addressed.

“There’s been pretty blatant disregard for property and respect of the residents,” said Whittington.

He said workers left gates open, allowing animals to get out. There have also been waterline issues and AT&T lines that have been cut.

Schweinberg advised him to call Rooney.

“You don’t have to go into this battle yourself,” Schweinberg said.

Ward 6 councilman Nathan Sholund said local realtor Paulette Statler addressed the issues with him and community development director Melissa Helsel is working on it.

In member news, Ward 5 councilman Travis McKenzie was absent.