Bond issue falls short

Mustang Public Schools’ $10.9 million bond issue failed to meet the 60% requirement to pass Tuesday.

The bond aimed to make the district 1-1, which would provide a tablet to each student. Other areas that would have been addressed with the bond included renovating HVAC systems throughout the district, roofing and paving, new textbooks and more.

Unofficial results from the election board indicate 1,502 votes in favor of the proposition, while there were 1,259 against it. MPS officials said they will not release a statement until at least Friday when results are official by the election board.

Vice President Todd Lovelace will serve another five-year term on MPS’ Board of Education.

Lovelace said he’s very honored and blessed to continue to serve the school district.

Results show 1,693 votes for Lovelace and 1,036 for opponent Heather Thomasson.

There are 36,137 people registered to vote in Canadian County. Of those, 2,735 people voted in Mustang.

Wanda Armold, Canadian County Election Board secretary, said it’s a shame voter turnout was so low.

There were 185 ballots that were blank in the Lovelace and Thomasson race, while there were 154 blank for the MPS’ bond issue.