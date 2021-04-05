Easter on the Prairie celebrates 30th year

With weather so picture-perfect it could have been scripted the Chisholm Trail Historical Preservation Society Easter on the Prairie celebrated its 30th year.

A steady flow of kids and parents made their way to Mollie Spencer Farms, where all kind of fun awaited. From trains and mini horses to gunfights and firefighters, kids celebrated Easter outdoors Saturday.

“I would say it was about usual,” Jesse Stroope, Preservation Society president said of the attendance. “It was good since we didn’t have our hunts. We had a great day and 22 volunteers.”

Volunteers were set up at stations handing out eggs as kids wandered along the pathways. The event typically includes egg hunts, but the format was changed up due to lingering COVID-19 concerns.

The boy scouts also manned an area where children with special needs could enjoy their Easter outing.

“I think we are the only event for kids with special needs and there is a lot of appreciation for that,” Stroope said. “We had a few compliments for holding the event. A lot of people are ready to get out and about.

“It was a different kind of event, we got a lot of compliments from people that felt the way we did it was more intimate. Their kids did not get run over. We will need to go back and see if there is a way we can do both next year.”

The event lasted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with more than enough eggs to go around one year after seeing the event canceled due to the event.

“It was gold star weather the way it turned out,” Stroope said. “We like to keep it fresh, and it was really nice. Like old friends coming back.”