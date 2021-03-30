Free Fitness in the Park begins April 6

The weather is turning and with it the opportunity to enjoy city parks and some outdoor exercise has arrived.

The inaugural Free Fitness in the Park will begin April 6 and run through Oct. 31 on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Vanessa Loe will teach Zumba at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday. Participants are encouraged to bring comfortable shoes and water.

Yoga will be at 8 a.m. every Saturday taught by Patti Hartsook. A yoga mat and water are required. Each class provides a mental health boost that goes beyond exercising indoors.

“This is the first time we are doing this, and we are looking forward to seeing how it turns out,” city spokeswoman Jenna Roberson said. “It was a fresh idea from our parks and recreation department.”

The classes are made possible through a partnership with the YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City. This is also the first time Yukon has partnered with the YMCA. Roberson said the city is also looking forward to seeing how the partnership works out along with other aspects of the class.

“We are not really sure about class size, we don’t know how many to expect,” Roberson said. “It has received a warm welcome on social media, and it can be for all levels. If there is anything that is too challenging, they will have some modifications on hand for them.”

The class is expected to be beneficial for both Zumba and yoga enthusiasts and beginners who would like to find exciting new ways to stay fit.

Workouts will be in the Chisholm Trail Park’s Big Gazebo which is located at the south end of the property. Turn west off Cornwell onto Van Elm by the water tower and continue straight on Von Elm to the parking lot and Gazebo at 800 West Vandament.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is looking forward to introducing new programs,” Roberson said. “They have been missing their programs.”