Multiple pending homicides remain in county

Editor’s note: As part of a look into the 19 pending homicides in Canadian County, the Yukon Review has printed the second half of the cases. Offense dates were printed in chronological order. The Review reminds readers all defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

March 21, 2020

Anil Azmat, 34, of Oklahoma City was charged with first-degree murder, child abuse Sept. 11, 2020.

Oklahoma City officers responded at about 9:16 a.m. March 21, 2020 regarding a 3-month-old, Amora Azmat, who wasn’t breathing at a property in the city, a police report read. Officers spoke with Anil Azmat, the parent of Amora, and Taylor Tambunga, 22, of Oklahoma City, the infant’s other parent, while first responders performed CPR on Amora.

The baby was then transported to OU Medical Center. She later died at the hospital.

April 12, 2020

Andrew Beartrack, 28, of El Reno, was charged with first-degree murder May 8, 2020.

El Reno police responded at about 2:30 a.m. April 12, 2020 regarding a person lying in the street near a residence in the 100 block of N Baker Street. Officers found Robert Meely, 41, of El Reno in the roadway, a report said.

First responders said Meely died at the scene. The Oklahoma Medical Examiner confirmed the case was a homicide.

During the investigation, El Reno officers and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation deemed there was evidence that was discarded in a pond near Legion Park. Oklahoma Highway Patrol divers located items, of which are believed to be connected to the homicide.

May 11, 2020

Melissa Seuffert, 35, of Hinton was charged May 19, 2020 with second-degree murder.

OHP troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatality collision on the morning of May 11, 2020 on Interstate 40 near Heaston Road. Witnesses told troopers that Seuffert’s Nissan Altima struck the left rear of a Ford F-350 at a high rate of speed, according to an affidavit.

The Ford was driven by Matthew Rousey, 37, of Yukon.

Witnesses said Rousey was traveling in the outside lane and departed the roadway to the right, rolling multiple times.

He was ejected. Meanwhile, Seuffert exited the roadway to the left, striking a cable barrier and then continued eastbound across both lanes before departing the road to the right. She came to a rest in a grass shoulder.

The troopers, along with El Reno reporting agencies said Seuffert made voluntary statements about previously using meth and heroin at the Cherokee Truck Stop prior to the collision. Seuffert had previous charges for drug possession, driving under the influence and license revocation, the affidavit stated.

A notice of judgment and sentence was filed Monday. Judge Charles Gass sentenced Seuffert to 50 years in the Department of Corrections.

Ten years of the sentence is suspended.

July 18, 2020

Christopher Nelson, 23, of El Reno was charged with first-degree manslaughter and assault and battery with a deadly weapon Aug. 7, 2020.

El Reno police were dispatched at about 11:59 p.m. July 18, 2020 to the emergency room at SSM Health St. Anthony in El Reno regarding two people, who were stabbed. Miguel Jones, 20, of El Reno died of his wounds at the hospital, a report read.

Another victim was transported to OU Medical for treatment. During the investigation, officers located the crime scene in the 500-residence block of S Frances Avenue.

Upon canvassing the area, officers found Nelson nearby. He was later arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder and assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Formal charges were forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office.

Sept. 3, 2020

George Way, 22, of Yukon, was charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a weapon Sept. 11, 2020.

Oklahoma City officers responded at about 2:27 a.m. Sept. 3, 2020 regarding a robbery at a convenience store on Mustang Road. An officer’s report said the clerk had been shot.

After arriving on scene, the officer said the clerk, Laura Taylor, 30, of Yukon was in the middle of the parking lot with a couple of bystanders around her.

Sept. 25, 2020

Joshua Jennings, 34, of Oklahoma City was charged with first-degree murder Oct. 20, 2020.

Oklahoma City police responded at about 2:59 p.m. Sept. 25, 2020 to an unresponsive 9-month-old, Paisley Cearley, at an apartment on Mustang Road.

Jennings brought Cearley to a local clinic, a report said. Cearley’s mother, Lorissa Wood, 26, said Jennings called her about dropping the baby, saying she wasn’t breathing.

Wood was at her job in Yukon when Jennings called her, according to the report.

Oct. 3, 2020

Malcolm Penney, 40, of Oklahoma City was charged Oct. 21, 2020 with second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a fatality accident.

OHP troopers responded at about 12:13 a.m. Oct. 3, 2020 to a collision on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike near SW 15th Street. Penney was driving a Mitsubishi Outlander northbound in the southbound lanes on the turnpike when he struck a Ford Focus head on.

The car, which was driven by Marissa Murrow, 19, of Mustang, was traveling southbound. Murrow died of the injuries she suffered from the collision.

Penney fled the collision scene on foot, an affidavit read. He was later found and detained by Oklahoma City police officers.

Penney was returned to the scene and identified by witnesses who saw him in the driver’s seat of the Outlander. Troopers also said they observed several indicators that Penney was under the influence of alcohol.

A search warrant was obtained for the draw of Penney’s blood. Included in the affidavit was the review of Penney’s criminal history, which indicated multiple DUI convictions in several states dating from 2012 to 2020.

Oct. 4, 2020

Johnathon Erickson, 29, of Oklahoma City and Kristina Franz, 28, of Oklahoma City were charged with first-degree murder Oct. 16, 2020.

At about 9:19 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020, Oklahoma City officers were dispatched to NW 10th Street and N Tulsa Avenue in response to locating suspects associated with a homicide, a police report read. After finding Erickson and Franz at a nearby apartment complex, officers searched Franz and located a small plastic bag of crystal-like narcotics on her person.

Officers also collected evidence of a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition and a smoking glass pipe, all of which belonged to Erickson. Franz’s mother Theresa Franz was also taken into custody for questioning.

Oct. 17, 2020

Ashley Ricks, 34, of Moore was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter Dec. 3, 2020.

OHP troopers responded to a fatal collision at about 1:46 a.m. Oct. 17, 2020 on I-40 between Elm Street and Sunset Drive. Multiple people reported that Ricks was driving her Jeep Renegade in the wrong direction for nine miles, as she was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-40, an affidavit read.

A witness, who was driving a semi-truck during the time of Ricks’ travel, estimated she was going 70 miles per hour or faster. Meanwhile, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling westbound in the westbound lanes of I-40 when Ricks struck the vehicle head on.

The vehicle’s occupants were a 9-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy, Carol Jones, 72, and Laura Jones, 42, who was the mother of the children and driver of the Sonata. After the impact, the Sonata traveled west and departed the roadway to the south, coming to a rest in the grass median.

The female child was ejected from the vehicle. Although first responders tried to save the girl’s life, she was transported to an area hospital where she later died of her injuries.

The Sonata was engulfed in fire when first responders arrived, and the other three family members died inside.

Ricks’ Jeep overturned after departing the roadway to rest on its top in a ditch. The Jeep’s engine compartment caught fire.

Officers extinguished the fire and cut Ricks out of the driver seatbelt to pull her to safety. She was flown by helicopter to OU Medical.

Upon checking on Ricks’ condition, troopers said they noticed her slurred speech and drowsy demeanor. After searching her vehicle, officers located two open containers of Bud Light Seltzer.