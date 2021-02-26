Yukon Sharing Ministries named Power of 100 Canadian County’s recipient for first quarter of 2021

The Power of 100 Canadian County is proud to announce the 2021 first quarter HOPE award recipient: Yukon Sharing Ministries.

Yukon Sharing provides clothing, food and other necessary services that individuals and families need.

Yukon Sharing serves people living in the Yukon Independent School District, which includes 73099, 73085 and 73127 zip codes.

The nonprofit is located at 4 N 6th Street.

The Power of 100 Canadian County deadline for donations is still open, but the organization has confirmed it will be more than $12,000, that will be awarded to Yukon Sharing.

Yukon Sharing Director Missy King indicated that the need was great, not only to replenish food and supplies but also to replace and upgrade cold food storage and launch a website to make it easier for people in need to find them.

Yukon Sharing currently only has a Facebook page.

King said the number of people seeking first-time assistance has really increased as of late.

Yukon Sharing’s motto is: A Hand Up, Not A Hand Out.

The Power of 100 Canadian County indicated that there were 11 nonprofit charities from Canadian County that were nominated this quarter. We know the need is great and we want to help as many as possible.

The Power of 100 Canadian County’s mission is to bring positive, passionate, community-minded and generous women together to make a difference. Each member donates $100 four times a year.

We meet for one hour, four times a year, our next event will be May 10. We are inviting all women to join us.

Power of 100’s goal is to grow its membership to 200 women, so that it could give two HOPE Awards, four times a year.

For more information, please visit powerof100cc.org.