Man wanted in Canadian County for child sex abuse shot and killed in Vici

A man wanted on a felony warrant in Canadian County was shot and killed in Vici Wednesday during a standoff, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Michael Richard Stambaugh, 39, was accused of engaging in sexual abuse of a child in August 2019, according to the arrest warrant issued by Canadian County.

Stambaugh barricaded himself in a house in Vici Wednesday afternoon, the OHP report stated, prompting the U.S. Marshals to request help from the OHP tactical team.

Negotiations between authorities and Stambaugh lasted several hours before Stambaugh exited the house with a firearm, the report stated. Members of the tactical team fired at Stambaugh, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident. The troopers involved in the shooting have been placed on routine leave pending the outcome of the investigation into the incident.

Vici, in Dewey County, is approximately 126 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.