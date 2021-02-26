Arrest made after attempted carjacking

A man is in custody after reportedly trying to carjack a man at a Yukon gas station early Friday morning.

Kenneth Fuller, 61, was arrested on complaints of robbery, leaving the scene of an injury accident, resisting arrest and assault and battery Friday.

According to information from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a man was fueling his truck shortly before 6 a.m. at the Casey’s General Store at the intersection of Sara Road and U.S. Highway 66, when Fuller shoved the man and climbed into his truck.

Fuller then tried to drive away, the OCPD stated, but the truck’s owner climbed into the vehicle and a struggle ensued. Fuller was able to put the truck in drive, dragging the truck’s owner for a short distance before the man let go, police said, and struck three cars before crashing the truck through one of the store’s entries.

After wrecking the truck, Fuller reportedly got out of the vehicle and approached a delivery truck driver who was seated in his vehicle beside the store. Fuller tried to open the driver’s door, demanding the person get out of the vehicle, and after banging on the door fled the scene east on Highway 66.

Fuller was located and taken into custody, then booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

Police reported that a woman sustained minor injuries when she was struck by one of the cars that Fuller hit.