MPS’ vaccine clinic moves forward

Mustang Public Schools’ Board of Education listened to COVID-19 vaccine clinic updates and approved a revised Open Records policy at the Monday night meeting.

Lead Nurse Tammy Kain said while the district was not given much notice, their first vaccine clinic was a victory.

“… There were many voices that echoed an ease of burden and relief to have finally received that vaccine,” said Kain.

There were 188 educators from MPS, El Reno Public Schools, Piedmont Public Schools and Yukon Public Schools who were vaccinated Jan. 30. Some education personnel who were 65 and older also brought their direct family members to receive the vaccine.

Although the state is still in its distribution phase of vaccinating those 65 and older, as well as frontline workers, Kain said they have established tentative dates for Passport Health to vaccinate their staff at future clinics. While she said the dates are to be proactive, Kain is hopeful Gov. Kevin Stitt will open the next phase soon.

The next vaccine distribution phase is for adults 18 to 64 with long-term health conditions that are often associated with other health

conditions. Some examples of comorbidities are cancer, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, obesity and more.

The tentative dates Kain provided are as follows:

• Saturday, which is likely to be canceled, as Kain does not anticipate a change in the distribution phase by then.

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 17;

• 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 20, which Kain is hopeful will be open to all prekindergarten through 12th grade staff members, as well;

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, which Kain said second doses will also be provided to those who came to the Jan. 30 clinic; and

• 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 3.

The clinics will only be open to MPS educational staff. Kain also noted that when people are able to sign up for the future clinics, the district will not require them to give personal health information.

Additionally, Kain said they do not know at this time if family members will be able to receive the vaccine at the clinics.

She also said they will need more volunteers.

In more board news, the members approved revisions to their Open Records Act policy.

While most were minor language revisions, the new policy showed an increased copying cost of records. Copies of 8 ½ by 14 were increased by 25 cents.

A search fee was also increased by $17.75.

“The superintendent shall also charge a fee for the direct costs of searching for district records sought for solely commercial purposes or for searches which cause excessive disruption to

the district’s essential functions,” the section now reads.

However, search fees won’t be charged for records that are sought in the public’s interest, such as journalists seeking to confirm if district officials are honestly doing their jobs.

Furthermore, a new section was added to the policy, which pertained to the district making certain records available online for easy access.

The new policy will be posted in the manual by the end of the week, Kirk Wilson, director of communications for the district said. MPS adopted their Open Records Act policy in 1998 and have since revised it five times.

“The purpose of this was to bring the policy in line with industry standards,” said Wilson.

In board business news, the members approved Cox Business’ Wide Area Network for MPS’ sites, as they came in as the lowest bid. MPS will pay $19,950 per month to Cox for the network beginning July 1 through June 30, 2026.

In grant news, the board approved the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality for $71,124.75. The grant allows the district’s transportation department to purchase new and environmentally friendly buses.

The board also recognized students, as part of the district’s Mindset Matters initiative. The recognition highlights students with positive character.

• Maycie Simmons at Centennial Elementary;

• Kaleb Breitbach at Mustang Creek Elementary;

• Grayson Brumbaugh at Mustang Elementary;

• Hallie Hodges at Lakehoma Elementary;

• Peyton Biggs at Mustang Trails Elementary;

• Ava Walker at Mustang Valley Elementary;

• Shirley Duplessis at Prairie View Elementary;

• Abram Emmons at Riverwood Elementary;

• Jasmine Ornelas at the Mustang Education Center;

• Jennifer Le at Canyon Ridge Intermediate;

• Hanah Zing at Meadow Brook Intermediate;

• Paige Fulmer at Mustang Horizon Intermediate;

• Hannah White at Mustang Central Middle School;

• Julian Hua at Mustang North Middle School;

• Blake Ashley at Mustang South Middle School; and

• Rachel Limke at Mustang High School.