Lady Bronco netters beat Moore, Yukon

With just over two weeks left in the regular season, the Mustang girls are in preparation mode. Almost everything they do from here on out is to prepare themselves for the postseason. That means playing in a bunch of games in very few days.

Last week the Broncos defeated No. 8 Moore, 58-50, on Friday night. They then had to turn around and play a makeup game against Yukon Saturday afternoon.

Mustang prevailed, 69-54, but it wasn’t pretty according to Mustang High School coach Katie Bass.

“I think our legs were a little tired. It looked like it a little bit,” Bass said. “We were talking, this is the part of the season where the grind kind of gets to you and you got to keep going. So we just have to win these games, we have to continue to get up on somebody and keep the lead.”

Mustang jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and never relinquished it.

However, the Millers wouldn’t let the Broncos run away with the game. Several times they were able to cut the deficit down into single digits before MHS pulled away late.

“We have a tendency to let people get back in the game, but we held it together. We finally realized what was working and fed Karly Johnson as much as we could because they don’t have a lot of bigs, and so we use that for our advantage,” Bass said. “Defensively, we tried to change some things, but we just looked exhausted. But what I love about this team is that even though they drive you crazy, they still will work hard and still do the things we need to do. And as a coach, you just have to continue to be consistent and then plant that seed in them to be as consistent also.”

Johnson led Mustang with 19 points. That includes 7 in the fourth quarter along with a couple of assists.

“That’s the thing about Karly that’s so great. She’s so versatile,” Bass said. “She can handle the ball, she’s a great passer, but then she can also post up. And so we use that as our advantage, especially if they put a smaller guard on her, because then that’s great for us. And then we have other girls who are just as big. So sometimes we’re a match-up problem for people. And if we can learn to take advantage of that, the sky’s the limit for this group.”

Jordyn Rollins added 15 points in the win.

Mustang returned to the court Tuesday evening where they took on No. 12 Norman North. They defeated the Timberwolves, 43-30, after holding North to 10 points in the second half.

Mustang will have a few days to practice in front of them. Friday’s game against No. 9 Edmond Memorial and Saturday’s game versus Stillwater have been postponed.

Because MHS will not be able to play again before the new rankings come out, Mustang looks like it will stay at No. 5 in the 6A rankings. If that is the case, that leaves them on the outside looking in at hosting a regional tournament.

The Broncos return to work Monday when they host No. 1 Classen SAS (4A) at 6 p.m. They will then turn around and face No. 15 Deer Creek on Tuesday.

“I always say these situations prepare us for state. Because at state you have three games you have to win to win a state championship, and every game gets harder and harder,” Bass said. “So, your legs really don’t matter at that point and you have to just dig deep, and you have to continue to fight and do the little things. And I think that’s the biggest thing about these situations. It actually is preparing us. So I like it.”