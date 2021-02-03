Council passes specific use permit option for marijuana grower, processor plants; K-9 officer retires, is adopted

The Mustang City Council unanimously approved specific use permits for applicants who wish to have a marijuana growing and processing plant, but do not meet the current requirements.

Currently, article five and its divisions three and four state permits will not be granted to applicants, who wish to be located within 1,000 feet of:

• private and public schools;

• libraries or museums;

• playgrounds;

• child care centers;

• churches;

• parks, pools, recreation facilities;

• juvenile or adult halfway houses, correctional facilities, substance abuse rehabilitation centers; or

• residentially zoned districts.

From now on, the council will review each applicant’s request on a case-by-case basis if they do not meet the 1,000-foot requirement, as well as the city’s other requirement of fences being 10 feet tall. The decision is in line with discussions council members had at their Jan. 19 work session.

Specific use permits were decided after resident Nathan Harris brought distancing and fencing changes to the council in November 2020. City attorney John Miller designed two options for the council to vote on, and the members chose specific uses, which was option two.

Option one pertained to allowing grow houses and processing plants to be operated without going through a conditional use process if they met all the requirements within the article.

“What that would mean then, is if a medical marijuana processor or grower met the distance requirements, it would be approved outright,” said City Manager Tim Rooney. “It would not be anything that the council could weigh in on (and) neighbors would not be contacted, as well.”

The second option of specific use was recommended by Rooney, as all applicants would have to go through the same process despite distance requirements, the council and planning commission would review and rule on each application and all property owners within 1,000 feet of the facility would be notified.

“Option two is also the most transparent and informative of the two options and holds the applicant accountable in terms of both the state and local requirements,” Rooney said.

Council members also approved the adoption of retiring K-9 officer Toby. Chief Robert Groseclose said Toby has served with the department for three and a half years.

“The day that I personally picked up this dog from Tuttle, he was almost to the point of being wild,” Groseclose said. “His demeanor and his success have been due to the dedication and the hard work of Sgt. (Aaron) Meadows.”

Meadows, who has been Toby’s partner throughout his time with Mustang Police Department, said it was an emotional day, knowing he will be Toby’s permanent home.

“I think my son’s first word was ‘doggie,’” Meadows said.

The 8-year-old officer has been on multiple drug arrests and has ensured Mustang Public Schools is safe. However, he has suffered some injuries with his older age.

In more police news, Groseclose swore in Jeremy Collinson. For the past three years, Collinson worked with the department as a chaplain.

In animal welfare news, the council approved the eighth change order of $8,149 to improve the center’s lock system. The overall cost still remains neutral, the chief said.

In more council news, members approved a contract and bonds for a sewer extension and sanitary maintenance line on south Mustang Road. Assistant City Manager Justin Battles said the project is for the extension of .5 miles on the northeast corner of Mustang Road, as well as the relocation of a maintenance line.