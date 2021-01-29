Yukon Review changing publication dates

Starting this week The Yukon Review is changing publication dates, announces Associate Publisher Paula Settle. Readers can expect their newspapers one day earlier.

The Review has been published on Wednesdays and Saturdays for many years, but starting this week the newspaper will be published on Tuesdays and Fridays. Readers can expect their subscriptions to be taken to the US Postal Service early those mornings and ready for delivery as postal carriers place them in area mailboxes.

The Review will also be available for purchase in news boxes and at convenience stores on Tuesdays and Fridays in the Yukon area.

“As we approach the change of publication days for The Yukon Review, I want to take this moment to thank our loyal subscribers and advertisers, who are the fabric of who and what we are and do,” Settle said. “I am excited for this new ‘move’ on the weekly calendar adventure. It is a way for us to benefit our advertisers with a wider birth for their promotional dates and provide our readers with the cutting edge of ‘breaking news.’”

Deadlines for advertising, obituaries and legal notices have been changed in order to better serve the public with the new publishing dates.

Legal notices and obituaries must be into the Review office before noon on Mon-days and Thursdays in order to ensure they are published.

Display advertisements and classified advertisements must be in the Review office before 5 p.m. Friday for the Tuesday newspaper, and by 5 p.m. Wednesday for the Friday newspaper.

Settle said, “So glad to have you all along for this exciting venture.”