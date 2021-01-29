Bucher is Redstone Teacher of the Year

Melodie Bucher was awarded the honor of being Redstone Intermediate’s Inaugural Teacher of the Year in 2020-21.

“Many of us got into teaching because we wanted to make a difference, and hopefully we are, but if you really stop to reflect on your time in the classroom and with kids, you realize that it is the kids who are making the difference in us if we let them,” Bucher said. “My students are the reason I am the teacher I am today, and I am confident that today’s students will teach me things that will make me a better teacher for the students of tomorrow.”

This is Mrs. Bucher’s fourth year teaching special education in Yukon, but it is her 16th year in education. Her first three years with Yukon were spent at Independence Elementary.

Then, at the beginning of this school year, she moved to Redstone to be a part of opening the new school building.

Prior to her time in Yukon, Bucher taught 11 years at Wiley Post Elementary in Putnam City Public Schools where she spent five years teaching second grade before moving to special education for the next six years. Additionally, she spent her first year in the classroom teaching third grade on the island of Saipan, a commonwealth of the United States.

Bucher graduated from Southern Nazarene University with her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education. She returned to school and attended Olivet Nazarene University where she earned her Masters of Arts in Education with a reading specialist. Bucher currently holds certifications in Elementary Education, Special Education, and Reading Specialist.

She has served the educational community in a variety of ways over the years. She was a member of the Dyslexia Task Force and Tiered Behavior Support Committee in her previous district. She also played an integral role in a previous school applying for and receiving the Oklahoma Tiered Intervention System of Support (OTISS) grant. After coming to Yukon, she served on the Special Education Steering Committee her first year in the district. She is continuing to lead her colleagues within her building as the lead special education teacher and building representative.

Bucher has always had a heart for children, so it was no surprise that adoption became a passion for her family. The real surprise came when her family decided that part of that journey included adopting a student.

“If you aren’t in it for the kids, there is no way you can stay in it. Not that everyone has to go so far as taking a student into their family and home, but every child deserves to have a cheerleader, champion, and coach,” Bucher said.

Bucher married into a family of teachers and is proud to carry the torch for those who have come before her and her husband, Bryan. He also works in Yukon Public Schools as the district’s instructional math coach and virtual elementary school administrator. They have five children: Austin, David, and Will, who proudly attend Yukon Public Schools. They look forward to sending their twin girls, Macie and Maddie, to Yukon schools as well someday.