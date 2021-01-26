City looks to refurbish bridge, trail at Mulvey Pond

Yukon City Council approved a resolution recently asking Okla-homa Department of Tourism and Recreation to consider the Mulvey Pond Bridge Improvement and Trail Rehabilitation for approval at a cost of $240,000.

The city will be seeking funds through the Federal Highway Administration as administered by the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. OTRD is administering the 2020 Recreational Trail Program 80/20 grant which uses funds from the FHA.

The project being submitted involves the construction of a 30-foot long, 12-foot wide concrete and steel bridge, which would replace the existing bridge. Cost of the project is $317,000 with additional funds expected to come from the City of Yukon.

Additional projects which are part of the overall rehabilitation project are replacement of the trail across the dam with a 12-foot-wide concrete trail at an estimated cost of $97,000, and erosion control along the dam at Mulvaney Pond at an estimated cost of $13,200. The project calls for placement of 200 tons of 12” diameter riprap. These costs also would be paid by the City of Yukon.

Total cost of the City of Yukon project would be $427,200 with $187,200 paid by the city.

A public meeting to discuss the project was conducted at the city council meeting Jan. 19, but no one from the public was there to address the council.

The city’s proposal will be submitted before Jan. 31 for funding. If approved, the project must begin within one year and complete within two years. Ultimately the National Parks Service will make approval or disapproval.

In other parks news, a lighting project was approved in cooperation with the Yukon Athletic Association. The YAA is paying the cost to install a new field lighting pole and light-structure system with LED technology. The system is expected to increase the lighting for more visual and safety reasons, according to the YAA. Field 3 has had dark spots which can cause a player to lose sight of the fly balls.

The system is being purchased through Musco Sports Lighting at a cost of $35,373.