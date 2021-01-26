Charvat is YMS’ Site Teacher of Year

Pam Charvat has been awarded the 2020-2021 Teacher of the Year for Yukon Middle School.

Charvat teaches eighth grade pre-algebra.

She has been teaching for eight years, all at Yukon Middle School.

Pam (Rischard) Charvat is a graduate of Yukon High School, class of 1981. She rece-ived a degree at the University of Oklaho-ma while also serving in the Army Reserve Officer’s Training Corps.

Upon graduation, Charvat entered active duty as a commissioned officer and completed 20 years of military service.

In 2006, Charvat and her family settled in her hometown, Yukon. Following work in hu-

man resource management and civil service with the Bureau of La-

bor Statistics, Charvat obtained her teaching certification through Troops to Teachers program.

“I missed servicing my community and felt teaching was a profession that would fit my skills and allow me to give back to the community,” she said.

Her mother, Kay Rischard, is a retired teacher from Yukon Public Schools, so Charvat is carrying on her mother’s legacy.

She is passionate about mathematics, and works to instill mathematical fluency as well as practical applications in her teaching.

“Many students come to my class feeling they are not a ‘math person,’ so building confidence and efficacy is an important element in my classroom,” Charvat said.

For Charvat, the most rewarding part of the job is seeing students interact with math and in the student’s words “getting it.” She also emphasizes citizenship and responsibility. She defines success to her students as: Be where you are supposed to be, when you are supposed to be there, doing what you are supposed to be doing.

Charvat has a degree in Economics from the University of Oklahoma, and recently completed a master’s degree in Educational Psychology, with an emphasis in Teaching with Technology. When she first started teaching, she recognized a couple things: the importance technology would play in the classroom and the need for quantitative data to measure and improve student learning. Charvat assists her fellow teachers with technology and finds innovative ways to solve problems.

She said, “This past year has brought the importance of technology in education to the forefront of a national discussion, and at Yukon Middle School we are committed to delivering quality instruction through teamwork and continuous improvement.”