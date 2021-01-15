Duplex zoning changes turned down

Planning commission members will be recommending to city council the denial of two requests at 200 N. Yukon Parkway.

Commission members voted no on both applications on behalf of Ashton Gray, LLC for zoning changes which would have provided for a planned unit development (PUD) on the 4.25-acre property, and a zoning change from C3 to R2 for a duplex development.

Commissioners unanimously voted against the requests citing “deviation” from the city’s comprehensive plan and the 2040 Plan, as well as concerns with the additional traffic the issues’ approvals would create after development.

David Box, who represented Ashton Gray at this week’s commission, said the request is compatible with the city’s zoning in the area, and would create an appropriate transition from single family in the area.

Area residents disagreed while speaking to the commission saying property values would decrease, traffic would increase, and safety of children at a local daycare would be in question if the commission were to approve the requests.

The request next goes to Yukon City Council for a determination. Box indicated that if the request is denied by the council, he will take it to Canadian County District Court.