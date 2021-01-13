YPS board will send $10.9 mil bond to voters

Mustang Public Schools’ Board of Education at their Monday night meeting approved sending a $10.9 million bond issue to voters.

Mustang School District residents will vote on the bond April 6. School officials said the bond will allow the district to become 1-1 in terms of having devices for each student.

It will also cover operational and instruction needs, as well as items for Fine Arts and athletics.

A breakdown of how much each area will receive is as follows:

• Technology will receive $3.9 million;

• Operations will receive $4.5 million with $1.29 million for roofing, $500,000 for parking and paving projects and $2 million for HVAC systems. Assistant superintendent of operations Jason Pittenger said each operational project will be spread across the district.

• Classroom renovations will receive $710,000, which will go toward lighting improvements, classroom remodels and portable classrooms;

• Textbooks and instructional materials will receive $2 million; and

• Fine Arts and athletics will receive $250,000 each.

Upon approval by voters and verification of the issue by the Canadian County Election Board, the district would have funds by the end of June.

Zack Robinson with BOK Financial Securities, Inc, who is the district’s bond adviser, said the ballot language will be similar to how previous bonds have been written. Polling places will also be the same as those used during normal city and county elections.

The millage target is 30 mills for the short-term bond that is expected to mature in 2026. MPS had reached 28 mills in 2018 after the $180.8 million bond issue passed in 2017. Superintendent Charles Bradley said the property tax impact with the increase in millage is projected to be $1.83 monthly on a $100,000 home.

Vaccinations coming to campus

In other board news, Bradley discussed when COVID-19 vaccinations will begin for district employees. Bradley said he is hopeful teachers will get vaccinated by the end of January.

The district is working with a third-party, Passport Health, a provider of travel clinics, to coordinate vaccinations on campus. He said the plan is to vaccinate teachers at Mustang High School on a Wednesday and Saturday to prevent breaking them away from instruction time.

Bradley also said it is likely they will not know if teachers will receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine until the day of administering them.

He recommended teachers visit the state health department’s vaccine portal at ok-vras.powerappsportals.us to preregister and determine when they will be eligible to receive the vaccine. MPS will also eventually have their own portal for district employees, he said.

Teachers ready for vaccine

In public comment news, MPS teacher Mark Webb told board members some teachers are concerned about how the vaccine will be administered. He said teachers do not want to take away time from students and can partner with the board to determine the best process if needed.

“I’ll be first in line if I can be,” Webb said.

Consent agenda and student news

In consent agenda news, the high school was approved to accept a $663.44 donation from CAPP Promotional to purchase toys for Fill the Bus. The board also approved the change order of $1,023.50 for air conditioning services at the high school’s performing arts center.

The board continued its Mindset Matters initiative, where students across the district are recognized for their positive behavior. The following students were recognized:

• Jonathan Abbott from Centennial Elementary;

• Aryl Reyes from Mustang Creek Elementary;

• Aubrey Price from Mustang Elementary;

• Kinsler Fears from Lakehoma Elementary;

• Adarius Hill from Mustang Trails Elementary;

• Micah Solberg from Mustang Valley Elementary;

• Briar Walling from Prairie View Elementary;

• Dakotah Peck from Riverwood Elementary;

• Caiden Redwine from Canyon Ridge Intermediate;

• CamJi Miller from Meadow Brook Intermediate;

• Jack Hildebrand from Mustang Horizon Intermediate;

• Angelvina Le from Central Middle School;

• Noah Haney from Mustang North Middle School;

• Jaden Johnson from Mustang South Middle School;

• Angel Banuelos from the Mustang Education Center; and

• Ciana Martinez from Mustang High School.