Wrestling homecoming is Tuesday night

Wrestling homecoming for the Millers is during Tuesday night’s match against Enid. Coronation will be at 6:45 p.m., according to Coach Joe Schneider, and the varsity dual meet will immediately follow.

Members of the homecoming court include: senior girls Macy Brookshire, Aubrey Sperry, Kirsten Richards, and Savannah White; and senior boys Chance Bailey, Zach Butcher, Jacob Maldonado, Jacob Mirkes, and Ryan Snodgrass.

Schneider said Enid is a very tough team and the Millers are glad to have them on the schedule.

“We expect a great dual meet,” he said. “Our wrestlers have really started buying into our game plan from all three primary positions in wrestling: top, bottom and neutral.”

Schneider said having coachable kids who will make changes to their performances makes the difference in whether a team has success.

“I’m blessed as a coach to have such positive and disciplined young men to coach,” he said. “This pandemic has been tough on everyone and I feel we have responded well to the adversity that has been put in our face.”

Yukon entered Tuesday night’s match with a 5-1 dual meet record.