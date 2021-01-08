Coach Reed moving on to college level

Head Yukon football coach and assistant athletic director Jeremy Reed will not be returning next year. Reed has taken a position at Bethel College in Newton, Kansas.



Reed, who has been at Yukon since 2017, will be the college’s assistant football coach, assistant athletic director, and campus representative for Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“I’ve loved my time here at Yukon,” Reed said. “There are very few things I would have walked away for, but college coaching and FCA ministry is something I couldn’t turn down.”

Reed, his wife Brooke and their three children, Peyton, 14, Jeymon, 10, and Rylan, 5, will be making the move to Kansas some time between now and April.

Under Reed, the Millers football team made the playoffs for the first time in 6A-1 this year. In Reed’s four-year tenure, they finished in the top 10 in 6A-1 every year. Prior to Reed’s arrival in Yukon, the Millers reportedly won only a few games. He is leaving with a 20 win, 21 loss record.

Reed said the Millers competed and beat some teams that they had never beat before, including Edmond Santa Fe last year, and then Westmoore for the first time since 1995. He was also very proud of the team winning the 6A-1 State Academic championship.

The wins, however, are not the memories he’ll take from his time here.

“I’ll remember the things we did off the field with our players and some of the stories with the kids along the way,” Reed said. “I have no regrets. We made a lot of changes over the last four years – some big and some small.”

The main change was the heart and mindset of the students, Reed said, adding that the kids represented the community in their time in a football uniform.

He said they played with character week in and week out.

Reed said he appreciates the support he’s had while in Yukon. He said he has had the privilege to work with Mike Clark and Melissa Barlow, who allowed him to carry out a vision of what he saw for Yukon football.

“I couldn’t have done it without them,” Reed said.

He said the parents have also been very supportive, and with such a big school and roster the parent problems were minimal.