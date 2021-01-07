Mustang first responders vaccinated

Mustang firefighters and police officers received COVID-19 vaccinations Dec. 31 at the Yukon Community Center.

Fire Chief Craig Carruth said receiving the vaccine was not mandatory for all members of his department. He said many firefighters showed interest in receiving the vaccine by inquiring when it would be available to them.

Carruth said he had mixed feelings about receiving the vaccine, as there are some un-

knowns that come with it. He said he was apprehensive with how quickly it was developed.

However, he said he was excited to receive it to protect himself, his family and others who he comes into contact with.

Firefighter Levi Set-liff also received the vaccine. When asked what it means to him to receive it, Setliff said “why not?”

Mustang Fire De-

partment was notified about the vaccines Dec. 29 and was told to sign up quickly, as slots would fill up fast.

Mustang Police Detective William Car-penter was the first police official to receive the vaccine at the

center.

Carpenter said he is looking forward to getting back to normalcy.

“Hopefully 2021 is a better year than 2020,” he said.

Several other Mustang Police Department officials received the vaccine, as well, including Chief Robert Groseclose. Groseclose said he was excited for the opportunity.

He also said he was optimistic about not contracting the virus.

About 1,200 vaccines arrived at the center to be administered to Canadian County health care workers, first responders and those 65 and older. Fifty shots were administered every 15 minutes.

Firefighters began to receive their shots at 9 a.m. Vaccines continued to be administered to frontline workers until 3 p.m.

People who received the vaccine waited 15 minutes inside the facility to see if they had an allergic reaction.

More Canadian County health care workers, first responders and people who are 65 and older may continue to sign up to receive the vaccine by making appointments.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Redlands Community College in El Reno. People, who fall in the above categories, may call the Canadian County Health Department to book an appointment and to receive more information.

Identification will be asked upon arrival.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently announced its plan to release an online registration portal to help Oklahomans determine when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. The portal will be live Thursday and will also show people how to make an appointment when it is their turn. Oklahoma’s phases of distribution are dependent on the vaccine supply in each county and the ability to make them accessible to local providers.

For more detailed distribution information, visit oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or call 2-1-1. People may also follow the state health department on social media at facebook.com/OklahomaHealth; on Twitter @HealthyOklahoma and @OKVaccine; and on Instagram at @HealthyOklahoma.