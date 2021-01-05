Thieves take golf cart, Gator, power tools in church break-in

A break-in sometime around Christmas at St. John’s Nepomuk Catholic Church, 600 Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon, resulted in the loss of several items.

Maj. Matt Fairchild, Yukon Police Department public information officer, said the YPD doesn’t have any leads on suspects at this time, but YPD detectives continue to investigate.

Church officials reported the crime to police on Dec. 28 but don’t know when it occurred.

Fairchild said the break-in had to have taken place sometime between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27.

“They reported finding their equipment shop had been broken into, and the shop’s padlocks cut off,” Fairchild said.

Missing after the break-in are various power equipment including a golf cart, a John Deere Gator, power tools, and lawn equipment.

Fairchild said the police department asks the public if anyone might have seen something that they think is relevant, please call YPD at 405-354-2553.