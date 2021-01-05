County health care workers, others vaccinated

Stephanie Clawson, physical therapist for Mays Home Health in Yukon, said she was relieved to receive the vaccine Dec. 31 at the Yukon Community Center.

“Hopefully it will start preventing people from getting the virus,” said Clawson. “We can start resuming activities, and our patients won’t be such a high risk for contracting it, and just feeling like I won’t be responsible for spreading it.”

About 1,200 vaccines arrived at the center to be administered to Canadian County health care workers, first res-ponders and older adults.

Fifty shots were administered every 15 minutes.

People began to receive their shots at 9 a.m. Vaccines continued to be administered to frontline workers until 3 p.m.

People who received the vaccine waited 15 minutes inside the facility to see if they had an allergic reaction.

More Canadian County health care workers, first responders and people who are 65 and older may continue to sign up to receive the vaccine by making appointments.

Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fridays at Red-lands Community College in El Reno. People, who fall in the above categories, may call the Canadian County Health Department to book an appointment and to receive more information.

Identification will be asked upon arrival.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health recently announced its plan to release an on-line registration portal to help Oklahomans determine when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The portal will be live Thursday and will also show people how to make an appointment when it is their turn.

Oklahoma’s phases of distribution are dependent on the vaccine supply in each county and the ability to make them accessible to local providers.

For more detailed distribution information, visit oklahoma.gov/COVID19 or call 2-1-1.

People may also follow the state health department on social media at facebook.com/OklahomaHealth; on Twitter @HealthyOklahoma and @OK

Vaccine; and on Instagram at @HealthyOklahoma.