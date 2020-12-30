Foul play not expected with body found near ‘homeless’ camp

Police investigated a report of a deceased body found near N. 11th Street and Kali Ave. in Yukon on Monday, but initially believe the death is from natural causes.

Major Matt Fairchild said the police department awaits a report from the medical examiner’s office, but after the investigation no foul play is expected at this time.

A report by Sgt. Shelly George states that an individual walking his dog in the area had found the body and then contacted police. The man showed police where the body was located, and reported that during the walk his dog began pulling him over towards the trees, where he saw the body.

George and Officer Zach Beasley escorted the reporting party to the west along the tree line south of the railroad tracks, where they found the deceased male, bald on top with hair around the bottom, which appeared dark in color at one time, but contains a lot of gray in it. George states that the subject was wearing blue overalls and tan boots, had a blue bracelet on his right arm, and a watch on his left arm.

During the investigation, police questioned a man who had been staying in a tent in the wooded area nearby. The man reportedly was cooperative, and also showed police a nearby “homeless” camp.

Medical Examiner Juanita Galindo arrived on scene at 7:29 p.m. to gather information and then move the body to the transport vehicle. Cause of death is still under investigation.