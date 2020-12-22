City council approves Kretchmar as next city manager.

Yukon’s assistant city manager Tammy Kretchmar has been hired as the next city manager in Yukon.

She was unanimously approved for the position at a noon meeting of the city council today.

If upcoming contract negotiations are agreed upon, she will be taking the place of outgoing city manager Jim Crosby, who announced earlier this year his plans for retirement.

The city council has been in the process of seeking applicants and then interviewing and discussing the field of eight finalist since Oct. 7.

For more information, see the Dec. 26 edition of The Yukon Review.