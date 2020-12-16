Obituaries – Roger Dennis Patterson; Doris (Dee) Diane Stickley

Roger Dennis Patterson, 76, died Monday Dec. 7, 2020, at VA Regional Hospital in Oklahoma City after a short illness.

He was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Sayre to Jack Dale and Virginia Mae (Walker) Patterson.

He grew up in western Oklahoma, western Texas, and Wyoming, and was a 1962 graduate of Olustee High School.

He was an alum of University of Oklahoma with a Juris Doctorate in Law and also a degree in Environmental Engineering. He proudly served his country in the US Army.

Roger had been a resident of Mustang for 11 years and was a member of Mustang United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife Mary Cole Patterson of the home; one son Chris Patterson and wife Heather of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and three brothers: Mike Patterson and wife JoAnn of Altus, Jack Patterson and wife April of Kerrville, Texas, and Tommy Patterson of Altus.

Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Mustang United Methodist Church, with full military honors.

Final resting place will be in the Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin. Arrangements by McNeil’s Funeral Service, Mustang.

Doris (Dee) Diane Stickley, 71, passed away peacefully Dec. 7, 2020, after a 12-month battle with Pancreatic Cancer at her home surrounded by family and special friends Ron and Sue. Dee was born in New Hampton, Iowa, on Feb. 1, 1949.

She fought with all her soul but just couldn’t triumph over this terrible disease. She leaves behind her husband of 51 years, Roger, two daughters, Wendy Stickley and Tammy (Brent) Brown, and two wonderful granddaughters, Delaney and Emrie. In addition, she leaves behind 10 brothers, and sisters, Ben (Jackie) Meighan, Peggy (Mark) Nelson, Mary (Bob) Day, Pat (Lori) Meighan, Mike (Agnes) Meighan, Dewayne (Birgitt) Meighan, Kathy (Mike) Russell, Carrol (John) Slevin, Bobbie (Mike) Melber, and Jamie McCallie.

She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Hild and Stepfather Bob Hild, and her father Merle Meighan.

Dee and Roger were married at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 21, 1968. Dee and Roger lived in El Paso Texas, Germany, Sierra Vista, Arizona, and then in Mustang for the last 38 years. Dee spent her entire career working for the phone company as an operator, service representative, business office manager, phone center manager, and logistics manager for Lucent Technology, and then item manager for Celestica where she retired in 2004.

Dee lived for her family and was always full-in on all family activities. She loved planning family vacations and one of her favorites was when the entire family made its first trip to Disneyland with Delaney and Emrie. She experienced so much joy in watching the two of them see all the magical sights for the first time. She loved her two granddaughters immensely and had so much fun in spending hours with them baking, shopping, watching them play volleyball, or whatever they wanted to do.

She loved sewing and specifically hand stitching baby blankets and quilts for her granddaughters and many more going to her daughters’ friends, and family when they had children. She even made a blanket for each of the granddaughters to give to their first born. Roger and Dee traveled the world taking cruises, and vacations, and had spent their 50th wedding anniversary on a 10-day trip to New York City. Just a year ago they spent 25 days touring New England and Quebec with friends.

She will be lovingly missed by her family and many close friends both in Oklahoma and across the country. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mustang with interment following in the Mustang Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Dee’s name to either Jimmy Everest Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders www.chfkids.com, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network www.pancan.org.

Family, Friends, and others Dee touched are invited to the Services . Family request mask be worn and Social Distancing in place.

Service will be livestreamed at www.holy

spiritmustang.org