Obituaries – John Albert Knuppel – John Mauldin – Dr. Hugh Griffith McClure

John Albert Knuppel, 93, passed away Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Mercy Health Center in Oklahoma City due to complications of COVID-19 pneumonia.

He was born July 9, 1927, in Oklahoma City. After the death of his mother, he and his siblings were raised by his step-mother, Ruby Bruce Knuppel.

The second of twin boys, he attended Grace Luth-eran School, Harding Junior High, and before graduation from Central High School in Oklahoma City, he and a group of young men enlisted in the Navy at San Diego. He served on the USS Parris Island as ship’s fireman.

After the Navy, he returned to Oklahoma and completed high school. John then went to work for the ZP Meyers Photography Shop in Oklahoma City, and later worked with photographers Johnny Melton and Barney Hillerman.

In 1951, he joined the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

He served at several stations, later becoming the first official photographer for the OCFD. At the time of retirement, he was a captain in the Fire Prevention Bureau at 428 W. California. He then helped establish the Oklahoma Fire-fighter’s Museum in Oklahoma City, being the first curator.

Many of his photographs are on display at the museum along with some of his firefighting memorabilia.

In 1952 he married Carol Jewell of Okla-homa City. The family moved to Yukon in 1973, and he went to work for the Yukon National Bank for many years, meeting many people in Yukon.

He was a member of the Yukon Historical Society, the Lum and Abner Society, and the Yukon Czechs, serving as parade Grand Marshall a few years ago. He was active with the Yukon Farm Museum and the Yukon’s Best Railroad Museum.

John was named Yukon’s Volunteer of the Year for his efforts (along with many) in re-lighting the Yukon’s Best Flour sign.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Johan and Winfred Knuppel; stepmother, Ruby Knuppel Reeves; sister, Johanna Bentley, and brother, Hans Knuppel.

He is survived by his wife, Carol of the home; sister, Marie Queen of Newcastle; daughter, Katie Reynolds (Eric) of Oklahoma City; grandsons: Jonathan Buckman of Seminole, Christopher Buckman of Oklahoma City, and Thomas Buckman of Layton, UT; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to: The Oklahoma Fallen and Living Firefighters Memorial in Oklahoma City at https://www.osfa.info/memorial/donations/.

Interment will be in the Yukon Cemetery, but there will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 virus.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Johnnie “John” Ray Mauldin passed from this life on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his home in Yukon. He was born April 1, 1943, in Purcell, to Nathan & Lela Mauldin. He was later raised by his grandparents, Luther and Sadie Blankenship, outside of Noble. He attended school in Norman before moving to Oklahoma City with his mother, grandmother and four brothers. He graduated from US Grant High School in 1961.

John was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and two brothers, James Mauldin and Bobby Joe Botello. He was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law Shannon Mauldin, and nephew Jason Miles. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Connie, of Yukon; son Michael and his wife Steffany of Wylie, Texas; son L. Dwain and his wife Debbeelee of El Reno; brothers: Manuel Lee Botello and Jack Botello; four grandchildren: Brooke Hendrickson, Devon Flanagan, Kyle Mauldin, and Rachel Mauldin, and his niece Stacy Sisson.

John enlisted in the US Navy at the age of 17. He married Connie McNutt on March 22, 1963. They had two sons, Michael Doyle Mauldin and Luther Dwain Mauldin. John served 20 years in the Navy, including a tour out of Cam Ranh Bay, Vietnam, in 1968-69 riding swift boats. He was stationed at Great Lakes, Illinois, as an instructor for Engineman School. He did two tours in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, serving on the USS Wilhoite, which made numerous tours off the coast of Vietnam. He was stationed at Moffett Naval Air Station with security and finished his Navy career on the USS Barbour County out of San Diego, Calif., retiring on Sept 30, 1980. He achieved the rate of Chief Engineman during his last tour in Pearl Harbor.

He and his family moved back to Oklahoma making their home in Yukon. It was then that John wanted to give something back to the community and he joined the Yukon Reserve Police Department for which he served proudly as Sergeant. John was the first to retire from the Reserves in July 2001.

John worked at Tinker AFB before retiring in 2007 while working with Cruise Missile engines.

John loved to hunt, fish and shoot firearms. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family and friends at Cedar Blue. He attended a Navy reunion every year possible for the USS Wilhoite, reuniting with shipmates and making new friends who served on the same ship from WWII. John loved to tell sea stories and remembered them in detail. He was given the nickname by nurses as ‘The Great Story Teller.’

The family request memorial donations to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home Chapel, Yukon, with interment following at 2 p.m., at Corbett Cemetery, Corbett.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon.

Dr. Hugh Griffith McClureDr. Hugh Griffith McClure, 83, beloved patriarch, husband, father and grandfather was called home to his Lord on December 10, 2020.

He was born to parents Sidney and Shir-ley McClure on May 23, 1937, in Yukon. Hugh grew up in Yukon and graduated from Yukon High School in 1955.

He attended Okla-homa A&M and went on to attend Los Angel-es College of Chiro-practic, earning a Doc-tor of Chiropractic degree. He practiced as a Doctor of Chiro-practic for 54 years and served as a member of the Oklahoma State Board of Chiropractic Examiners.

Hugh was married to Delilah Atkinson for 23 years and from this union came one daughter Holly Ann and one son Matthew Eli McClure.

Married to Kathy Ann Lee for 17 years, they welcomed daughter Jacqueline Ann.

His children have been the purpose and joy of his life.

Edye Zan, his wife of 15 years, was the love of his life!

He enjoyed her zest for life, travel and her pursuit of adventure. They had wonderful experiences traveling the United States and around the world. He loved hiking, family gatherings, photography and hunting quail. A special place in Hugh’s heart was for their dog, Tucker boy. Hugh and Edye Zan also shared a passion for serving the Lord and being involved in the church.

As a proud alumni, Hugh was loyal and true to America’s brightest orange, Pistol Pete and the OSU Cowboys.

Some of his happiest moments were spent in nature and usually involved sitting by a good fire and enjoying his favorite beverage, Jameson whiskey.

Hugh was preceded in death by his mother Sidney Cecile Griffith McClure and father Shirley McClure. Those who await to see him again include his wife Edye Zan McClure; daughter Holly Ann and husband Lieutenant Jason Sturm; son Matthew Eli McClure and wife Gloria; daughter Dr. Jacqueline Ann and husband Brandon Pettit; grandchildren Griffith Scott McClure, Jacob Eli Hugh McClure, Peyton Cecile McClure, Abby Lou McClure, Avery Lael Pettit, Andrew James Sturm, Kristofer Lee Sturm, Matt Wood, Todd Wood and Jamie Franklin & husband Scott, as well as his great grandchildren.

Visitation for Dr. Hugh McClure will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary.

A funeral service honoring Dr. McClure will be 2 p.m., Friday, December 18, 2020, at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary with a burial following at Yukon Cemetery.