City attorney, city manager decisions underway with council

Yukon city council was looking to make a decision on who will be the next city manager, and they are hoping to finalize an agreement for a city attorney during this week’s Tuesday night meeting.



An executive session (closed meeting) scheduled for the council lists both topics but because of print deadlines for the Review Tuesday the outcome could not be reported.

The city manager’s position is still being discussed in the private meeting so information continues to be limited at this time.

An agreement between the city and the law firm of Rine-hart, Rinehart & Rine-hart, P.C. for current city attorney Gary Miller to negotiate a contract with Roger Rinehart as city attorney was approved at a meeting Dec. 9 to go into effect Jan. 1; however, an amount to be paid had not been approved by the council.

Council members have an action item on their agenda on the contract and amount after the executive session this week.

Rinehart said, “I’m excited about the opp-

ortunity to represent another great community in Canadian County.”

The El Reno attorney has been city attorney for El Reno and its four authorities since 2001. He said he hopes to continue in that role as well as take on the role in Yukon.

He said he has lived in Oklahoma since 1987, and has been in private practice in El Reno since 1991. He is a graduate of the University of Tulsa Law School, and worked for the Department of Labor in Washington D.C. as a law clerk.

Rinehart has been active in his community having served in a variety of roles not only in El Reno, but also statewide, including: Leadership Oklahoma Class XXI, board of directors of the Oklahoma His-torical Society, board of directors of Preser-vation Oklahoma, Inc., and board member of the Central Oklahoma Economic Development Association.

He holds several professional certifications including memberships in the Oklahoma Association of Municipal Attorneys and the International Municipal Attorneys Association.

Rinehart is married to Anna Rinehart and the couple have two sons who are both in law school.

Christian, 24, is in his third year at Oklahoma City University, and Nicholas, 22, is in his first year of law school at Oklahoma University.