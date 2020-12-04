Obituaries – Elvia Parodi Daniels; Bette Jo Lawson

Elvia Parodi Daniels of Yukon, born Jan. 9, 1940, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 14, 2020, due to complications related to the COVID-19 virus.

Elvia, a native of Panama, was married to her surviving spouse, Lonnie Daniels, Sr., originally of Norman, for 56 years.

Elvia is also survived by her daughter, Jalima Huskey and husband David of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., their children, Macy and Will; her son, Lonnie Daniels, Jr., wife Rebecca, and his daughter, Laci, of Yukon, daughter, Krystal O’Roark, husband Joey, and their son, Loxton, also of Yukon.

She is also survived by two brothers, Raphael and William of Panama, and three sisters, Esperanza, Miriam and Yolanda also of Panama, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, also of Panama.

Elvia loved her grandchildren unconditionally, spending time with her family and working with her beautiful flowers outside her house.

She also enjoyed going to the local casinos.

Memorial services are pending at this time, with plans to have a service at Fort Sill National Cemetery some time in 2021.

Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Yanda & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Yukon, OK.

Bette Jo Lawson passed away Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 93. Bette was born to parents Joe S. Loury and Leta Nabors Loury on June 29, 1927, in Ardmore. Bette graduated from Central High School in Oklahoma City.

As Bette grew up, she dreamed of being a mom and a nurse. She met her spouse, Forest Lawson, and they were married on Nov. 22, 1946. Bette became a mother of four boys and one girl. Together, she and Forest raised their five children whom they loved very much.

Bette was a dedicated mother who attended all the kids’ activities. She was a member of the Mother’s Club, volunteered as a Den Mom for the Cub Scouts, and always enjoyed teaching crafts and ceramics, as well as gardening. Bette was extremely proud of the many ribbons and awards she won at the State Fair with her ceramic entries.

Bette was very much involved with the Yukon community. She was a member of the USO, Kiwanis Wives Club, Daughters of the Nile, and Head of Community Achievement for the Yukon Chamber of Commerce in the 1960s. Bette was awarded a Fifty-Eighth Year Certificate and a 50 Year Pin from The Grand Chapter of Oklahoma Order of the Eastern Star.

Once Bette and Forest raised their family, they enjoyed square dancing clubs and traveling extensively in their motor home. Bette was an “Avon Lady,” and received the Avon Diamond Pin Award in 1968. Bette, also, was a member of the First Christian Church in Yukon for close to 60 years. Bette loved her children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren and will be missed by all.

Bette is preceded in death by her husband, Forest Lawson. She is survived by sons David, Jay and wife Tonya, Clifford and wife Corky, Marty and wife Tiffany, and Gina and spouse Lori; grandchildren Jill and husband Tom, Jamie and husband Earl, Kelsey and husband Jordan, Maddie, Forest, Ashley and husband Jarod, and Sarah and husband Josh; great grandchildren Jayden, Lilly, Keaton, Cooper, Micah, Serenity, Angeline, Gemma, Avry, Emma, Jaxon, and Kason; and her sweet little dog, Scamp.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary. Bette’s life will be remembered at 10 a.m. Dec. in the Ingram Smith & Turner chapel. Internment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Garden Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Ingram, Smith, & Turner Mortuary in Yukon.

Masks and social distancing will be required. Memorials can be made to Physician’s Choice Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Victorian Estates for their kindness and loving care for Bette.