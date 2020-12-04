City’s brush site closing down Dec. 15

Yukon residents who still have brush from the October ice storm have until Dec. 15 to utilize the brush drop-off area at Frisco Road. The city will be closing the site after that day.

A supplement of $200,000 was approved by the council during the Tuesday night meeting in order to pay for additional costs of the brush pickup, which will include mulching. Council members are hopeful that reimbursement of at least some of the costs from the storm will be made up by a federal disaster declaration.

Assistant City Manager Tammy Kretchmar said the city is very grateful to Arbor Masters and to city employees who have put in a lot of overtime. Mayor Shelli Selby said she was impressed with the city for its efforts and how efficient brush pickup has been done – especially when compared to the extended timeline the city of Oklahoma City has.

Kretchmar said the city is making the second pass through the city, and should be finished by the end of the week. Councilman Aric Gilliland asked about work being done in the drainage ditches and right-of-ways. City staff said they are currently working on those.

Council members approved an agreement for Pafford EMS of Oklahoma, Inc. to assume the existing Samaritan EMS ambulance agreement, and also approved a monthly stipend for Pafford of $13,000 per month. The agreement provides for continued EMS service to Yukon residents. The agreement will be renegotiated prior to the new fiscal year.

In discussion during a work meeting prior to the regular city council meeting, Kretchmar said a lot of people are opting out of signing up with EMS through the city. Councilwoman Donna Yanda asked what the reason was for declining membership. Kretchmar said there were several reasons including the economy, bad press, and some high water bills that residents didn’t want to tack on the additional expense for EMS.

Kretchmar later added that there are more than 8,000 households and more than 5,000 of those are paying the $3.75 per month expense on their city bills.

In other business, a project agreement was approved between the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the city for a 10-foot walking trail on the east side of Garth Brooks Blvd. from Route 66 to Vandament Ave. The project cost is $767,635 with a cost share of $515,960 in federal dollars and $251,675 in city dollars as budgeted.

“It will be a wonderful addition to our Garth Brooks Blvd.,” said Mayor Shelli Selby.

The council approved a second project on Garth Brooks Blvd., for a project involving right turn lanes at a cost of $322,694.92. This is the second phase of several phases the city is doing on Garth Brooks Blvd. to aid traffic on the roadway from the east to the west.