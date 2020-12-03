Resident wants changes to city’s marijuana codes

Mustang city council at their Tuesday meeting tabled an agenda item of a resident’s request to change the city’s codes for commercial marijuana grower and processor permits.

The item will be on the Feb. 2 meeting agenda, as the council decided to take more time to review the requests with the city attorney. Resident and owner of Mustang Machine Works Inc. Nathan Harris requested that the city change the proximity requirements of both permits.

Currently, article five of city code states that divisions three and four permits will not be granted to applicants, who wish to be located within 1,000 feet of:

• private and public schools;

• libraries or museums;

• playgrounds;

• child care centers;

• churches;

• parks, pools, recreation facilities;

• juvenile or adult halfway houses, correctional facilities, substance abuse rehabilitation centers; or

• residentially-zoned districts.

In his Nov. 6 letter to the council, Harris said these location requirements are overly restrictive compared to other nearby communities, such as Oklahoma City, Norman and Moore, as well as the state’s requirements. Their requirements focus more on official medical marijuana licensing and effective security.

He is asking that the council allow both divisions to be more in line with the city’s division two, which does not have the child care, church or residential area requirements. Harris also requests the city change the fencing requirement of 10 feet tall to 8 feet.

The council will also hear more from Harris at the Jan. 19 work session. Harris, who wants to grow at his facility, said he is excited about the possibility and ensures that his location is not a liability to the community.

In debris pick up news, City Manager Tim Rooney said clean up from the Oct. 26 ice storm is about 31% complete. As of Mon-day, 12 trucks have picked up debris for 16 days, with an average of six loads per truck.

There have been 1,283 loads with more than 63,000 cubic yards of debris cleaned up.

Silver Star Construction crews hope to be done with the first pass before Christmas.

Rooney also said the Mustang Police Department will provide medals of valor, as well as chief commendations at a future council meeting to several officers and personnel, who were involved in the June 5 shooting. Benjamin Ballard, 42, Yukon, who police say was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, was in possession of a gun and pointed it at an officer when asked to exit his vehicle.

After a struggle between officers and Ballard to remove the gun, Ballard was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy report confirmed the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. Chief Robert Groseclose said there were nine shots taken by the officers.

In traffic news, Ward 2 councilman Keith Teeples provided several updates, including working to amend a corridor at Mustang Road and State Highway 152. He said he is working to add “no left turn” signs when exiting various businesses during restricted hours, such as 7 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. Teeples said he anticipates it to be brought to the council in early 2021.

In other council news, the members accepted the city’s audit of the comprehensive annual financial report of the fiscal year, which ended June 30.

The members also approved the reappointment of Municipal Judge Steve Huddleston and Alternate Judge Chris Box.

In fire department news, the council approved the sale of a 1991 Sutphen 65’ Mini-Tower (Quint-1) fire truck. Fire Chief Craig Carruth said it was placed for sale in October and was estimated to be worth about $34,000. After a time of no bids, Carruth was contacted by a volunteer fire department in Newark, Texas, who would like to pay $30,000.

The city would make $26,667 off the sale.

In library news, the council approved a policy for checking out the library’s newly received Dell laptops. The library was awarded $4,947 as part of a CARES Act Digital Inclusion grant, which they applied for in July.

They received four laptops. The library’s director Julie Slupe said she and her staff will review the policy Dec. 10 and checkout will begin sometime after that.

Planning commission news consisted of rezoning 1300-1500 blocks on south Mustang Road, which the council tabled to the Feb. 2 meeting.

In city improvement news, the members awarded a bid of $176,340 to Hudson Plumbing, who was the lowest of two others for a storm sewer extension and sanitary maintenance line on south Mustang Road. Rooney said the project will not affect traffic and will improve drainage.

The traffic project of widening Sara Road, which will begin January, was approved for its utility relocation of a pipeline for $95,119. The mile stretch will become four lanes with five lane interchanges at the section line roads. The project was included in the sales tax extension that was approved by voters Aug. 23, 2016.