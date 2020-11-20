Patriots advance to second round with win

The Southwest Covenant Patriots spread out their offensive performance last week to several players as they topped Central High School 44-0.

The win advanced the Patriots to the second round of the Class B playoffs, where they were to face Waurika (5-3, 3-1), which had a bye last week.

A big second quarter propelled the Patriots to the win.

Southwest Covenant scored 22 points in that period.

It was only the second home game of the season for the Patriots, who were sidelined most of the season by COVID-19.

Tyler Kelly led the way for the Patriots with 79 yards on five carries. He also caught a pass for nine yards and scored a touchdown. Kelly’s score was the first of three in the second quarter, a 30-yard jaunt.

By then, the Patriots were up 14-0.

Tucker Holloway had scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter.

Also scoring in the second quarter were quarterback Bryson Ford, who had a 35-yard run, and Blake Riddell, who caught a 65-yard pass from Beshear for the distance.

At halftime, the Patriots were up 30-0.

Beshear added to the scoring with a five-yard run in the third quarter.

Trace Brunk wrapped up the scoring with a 41-yard pass play from Ford.

Despite the scoring advantage, Central actually had more plays than the Patriots, 56-35.

The Patriots finished the night with 287 total yards, including 124 yards passing and 163 yards on the ground.

Both teams finished the game with 11 first downs, while Covenant was 4 of 7 on third down and 2 of 3 on fourth down.