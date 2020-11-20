Obituaries – Bonnie Belle (Hughes) Gifford; Walter Evert McGaugh

Bonnie Belle (Hughes) Gifford was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, on March 17, 1932, to Charlie and Lois Hughes.

She passed away peacefully at home in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 15 at the age of 88.

Bonnie came from a large depression-era family of 10 sisters and one brother.

Her family moved from Kentucky to a farm in Greer County, Oklahoma, in the 1940s.

It was there that she grew up, attended school and graduated from Granite High School in 1951.

It was also there that she met her husband, Bob.

They were married on Jan. 30, 1952, in Granite.

Her husband, Bob, joined the U.S. Air Force in 1952 and was to be stationed in Alaska.

They rushed to get married so Bonnie could go with him but soon learned that she wasn’t allowed to accompany him.

A strong, determined young woman, Bonnie stayed in Oklahoma, attended the University Of Oklahoma College of Nursing and became a registered nurse in 1955. When Bob returned from Alaska, they reunited and embarked on a lifelong adventure in the U.S. Air Force, which took them to many U.S. states as well as Germany and England.

They particularly enjoyed living in England and spoke fondly of those experiences for many years.

Upon Bob’s retirement from the Air Force, they settled in Yukon, and raised their family.

After Bonnie’s retirement they enjoyed many years of travel, gardening and fishing.

They especially enjoyed trout fishing together at Roman Nose State Park.

Being an avid artist, Bonnie also enjoyed oil painting, pastels and sculpture.

She was also very interested in her family genealogy and thoroughly researched her ancestry.

As a result, she was able to join the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and was a proud member of the DAR Fort Reno Chapter in Yukon.

In her later years, Bonnie moved to Galveston Island, Texas, to be closer to her son, Jeff.

She enjoyed living on the island and soaking up the warm gulf breezes, and even once rode out a hurricane.

Bonnie was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Bobby Donald Gifford, and her sons Bobby D. Gifford Jr. and Dale W. Gifford.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey W. Gifford, daughter-in-law Kari Cannedy Gifford, her sisters June Hughes, Emma Gable, Linda Sadler, Willie Flemmons; one brother, Jess Hughes, and two grandsons, Jesse and Jacob.

Though Bonnie’s body eventually declined, her sharp mind never faltered.

She lived a remarkable life, fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.

We say goodbye to this beautiful, strong, fiercely independent, intelligent and quick-witted mother, wife, sister and friend, and entrust her soul to the care of the angels until we meet again.

Contributions can be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution (www.dar.org) or the Artist Boat Coastal Heritage Preserve (www.artist

boat.org).

A graveside service was Friday at Yukon Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Ingram, Smith and Turner Mortuary.

Walter Evert McGaugh was born Aug. 25, 1947, in Chickasha to Evert and Margaret (Twiford) McGaugh.

He passed away Nov. 17 in Oklahoma City at the age of 73.

Walter was raised in Cyril and graduated from Cyril High School.

After graduation, Walter attended Southwestern College in Weatherford, OSU Tech in Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma Christ-ian College in Edmond.

He served in the Oklahoma National Guard.

He married Yvonne McCathern on Feb. 10, 1968, in Cyril.

The couple made their home in Oklahoma City, where Walter worked for Western Electric and retired from Lucent Technologies.

He later worked as security supervisor with Mercy Hospital, retiring in 2014.

Walter and Yvonne moved to Hinton that same year.

Walter enjoyed working out, carving wood, golfing and fishing.

He was a member of the South Yukon Church of Christ in Yukon where he served as a deacon and elder.

He loved teaching his Bible class there.

He was also a member of the Hinton Church of Christ, where he served on the security committee and taught Bible class.

He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Walter was a devoted Christian.

Survivors include wife Yvonne McGaugh of the home in Hinton, two daughters, Shannon McGaugh of Jackson, Tennessee, and Tiffany Logan of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Whitney Weathers and husband Dawson of Hinton and Kanton Logan of Piedmont, two great granddaughters, Neelie and Tatum Weathers, both of Hinton; niece, Angie Simpson of Mustang; nephew, Chad McGaugh of Moore, as well as several cousins, other relatives and friends.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents, Evert and Margaret McGaugh; grandson, Zachary McGowan, and brother David McGaugh.

Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Satur-day and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Turner Funeral Home, Hinton.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday at South Yukon Church of Christ. Kerry Holton and James Cutt will officiate. Burial will be in the Hinton Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Turner Futneral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family at turnerfuneralhomes

@gmail.com, turnerfh.net.