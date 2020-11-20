Debris cleanup crews to take break

The process of cleaning up debris from the Oct. 26 ice storm is going well, officials said.

Crews from Arbor Master and the city will take a break from the cleanup process beginning Tuesday.

The work will resume Nov. 30, said Assistant City Manager Tammy Krutchmar.

The process, thus far, has been long and exhausting.

Crews have been working seven days a week since the storm hit.

The storm damaged thousands of trees in the area.

Krutchmar said Tuesday that more than 47,000 cubic yards of debris have been picked up by the contractors.

Officials say the crews will continue following the local sanitation routes.

A second pass is expected in December. However, last week, city officials said they expect it to take months to remove all of the debris from the storm.

“The employees are doing a great job,” Krutchmar said.

The assistant city manager said the crews need a break because most live out of state.

Officials say they are expecting that more than 100,000-cubic-yards of debris will be removed before the project is completed.

In addition, city crews also are picking up debris where they can, including in medians, drainage ditches and parks.

City Manager Jim Crosby, last week, said he expects the work to take several months.

Meanwhile, residents who want to dispose of their own debris can do so at the city’s drop-off location at Frisco Road and State Highway 66.

There is no charge for using the site, although it will close to the public Jan. 15.

The debris will be chopped into mulch.

The city council, on Tuesday, approved the rental of a tub grinder.

The city agreed to rent the grinder for $1.45 per cubic yard with a maximum amount of 125,000 cubic yards.

The rental is from Thunder Contracting.