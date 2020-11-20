Council trims city manager finalists list

Yukon’s mayor says she hopes to begin formal interviews with finalists for the city manager’s job within the next two to three weeks.

The city council met in executive session for 2½ hours Tuesday to review applications for the position, which will become vacant in January when Jim Crosby retires.

Crosby announced his plans last month, giving the council plenty of time to find his replacement.

Shelli Selby said the council reviewed eight applications, along with videos from each of the candidates, during its closed-door session.

She said there were two internal applicants, along with three from Oklahoma.

In addition, there were two applicants from Washington State and one from Kansas.

After the review, Selby said the council narrowed the field of applicants to five.

She did not identify any of the candidates.

“We got some good applications. It will be hard to replace Jim, with his years of experience and years of knowledge of our city. They will be hard shoes to fill, but we did have some good applicants,” Selby said.

Selby said the city council’s goal is to have someone in place before Crosby’s retirement on Jan. 22.

That would help with the transition, she said.

Selby said the council is looking for someone with strong leadership skills, who also is a visionary who can move Yukon forward.

“We want someone with a good head to bring businesses to the community to strengthen our tax structure, but keep the true sense of the Yukon community,” she said.

Crosby has served as Yukon’s city manager since April 2016. He also served from 1994 to 2010, when he first retired from the job.

Crosby said he promised his wife that he would retire after he turned 80.

He will turn 80 on Jan. 20.

Meanwhile, the panel also discussed the replacement of Gary Miller as the city’s attorney. Miller, a former district court judge, said he plans to retire Dec. 31 from his city role.

Miller cited family health reasons for his decision to leave the office.

He also plans to retire from his legal practice.

Selby said the city has received several applications for the position. The deadline was Friday.

She said the goal is to fill that position by the end of the year as well.