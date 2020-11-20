2016 robbery suspect arrested

By MARK CODNER

After more than four years on the run, an Oklahoma City man wanted in connection with a Yukon armed robbery is in custody.

Damon Brandon Caldwell, 46, was booked Thursday into the Canadian County jail on charges of robbery, shooting with intent to kill and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Caldwell was originally charged in Canadian County in 2016, but authorities couldn’t find him.

Canadian County Undersheriff Kevin Ward said Caldwell was arrested recently by the U.S. Marshal’s task force and transported to the jail.

The location of his arrest was not clear.

An affidavit filed against Caldwell indicates he is a suspect in a March 22, 2016, shooting and armed robbery, as well as the theft of a vehicle.

In addition, Caldwell allegedly was involved in an ensuing pursuit involving officers from the El Reno Police Department.

Ward states in the affidavit the vehicle was being driven west on Hefner Road toward El Reno when it crashed into a wooded area near the North Canadian River.

A manhunt followed, but authorities were unable to find the driver.

Authorities said Caldwell allegedly assaulted a Yukon man who had befriended him several weeks earlier and had offered him some “handyman” work.

However, on the date of the incident, the two got into an altercation that led to Caldwell allegedly firing several shots at the man, who was not seriously injured.

Caldwell also allegedy demanded the man’s car keys and took his pickup.

The incident was witnessed by several neighbors, the affidavit states.

Caldwell has a history of violence, according to the court document.

He also is wanted in connection with a 2015 fatal shooting in Tulsa County, where he also allegedly stole a car at gunpoint.

Caldwell also has several assault convictions.

He is being held without bail at the Canadian County jail.