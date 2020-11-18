Mustang teen’s death brings life to others

When Marissa Murrow died earlier this year, it was a tragedy for her family, but it was a blessing for at least seven other people.

Murrow, 19, and a Mustang High School graduate, was an organ donor.

Because of her life-

saving gift, at least seven people have a second chance at life, said her father.

“We felt like that night, as we were just praying about our daughter and this situation, we felt a little bit of comfort, feeling like there are seven families driving to the hospital somewhere in this country, checking in and hopeful for a chance at life,” said Jeff Murrow.

“That’s something that kept us going was the idea that, while our daughter has died, and we’re just broken in half … there’s just a tremendous amount of comfort in that.”

The University of Central Oklahoma student died Oct. 3 after a head-on collision on the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Although she was brain dead, her organs were kept viable, Murrow said.

Marissa’s heart, lungs, kidneys, liver and intestines were matches to seven people.

Murrow was also informed by doctors that more than 75 people could benefit from her tissue.

While the Murrow family does not know each recipient, he said a Texas woman, who is around Marissa’s age, was a match to receive her heart and lungs.

The LifeShare Foundation will notify the Murrows about who the other recipients are soon, he said.

Murrow said he is looking forward to knowing who they are and prays that their operations all go well.

Through the foundation, he said he will hopefully be able to write letters to the recipients if they would like to communicate.

“The thought of someone getting a heart from your daughter, the hope is that that person would feel differently,” Murrow said.

As her father, Murrow said he feels like he must live in such a way that honors Marissa, and hopes the recipients feel the same way.

People may visit marissamurrow.com to learn more about her.

According to LifeShare, there are more than 112,000 people in the United States who are awaiting a transplant, including more than 600 Oklahomans.

Officials say every 10 minutes another name is added to the national transplant waiting list, and every day 22 people die while waiting for an organ transplant.

To become a donor, you can indicate your desire on your driver’s license, or you can register online at life

shareregistry.org.

You can also call (800) 826-5433 (LIFE).