Mustang schools move to distance learning

After having been one of the few metro-area schools to have opened the school year with in-person classes, Mustang joined other districts in the county and across the area this week by closing up shop and taking its classes online.

Mustang announced Nov. 13 that because the county had entered the state’s red category on the COVID-19 map, it had no other options.

The district said the number of COVID-postive cases has continued to spike in the district, county and state.

Mustang Public Schools announced their move to remote learning Friday.

The transition began Monday and will be in place until at least Dec. 4 when officials will reevaluate the possibility of returning to the classroom.

The district is out of school next week for Thanksgiving Break.

Canadian County moved to a “red” level Friday, meaning there are more than 50 cases per 100,000 residents.

The district began releasing emails Nov. 12 about the possibility of moving sites to remote learning, not to create panic, but rather to prepare families.

Additional instructional materials will be sent home to families, specifically elementary students, officials said.

Week 12 data also was released Friday that shows 29 more active cases were confirmed within the district, while 336 more people are actively being quarantined.

Regarding the

district’s cumulative data from week 11, there are 49 more known positive cases; 517 more close contacts; and 566 more quarantines.

The report showed that 236 people have recovered from the virus.

Oklahoma Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye visited Mustang schools Nov. 12 to observe the district’s COVID-19 response protocols.

Frye told MPS officials that Oklahomans should wear their masks, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds.

The district also reminded families to monitor themselves for symptoms and continue to report all COVID-19-related information to [email protected]