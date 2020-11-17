Yukon players are honored by coaches association

The Yukon Millers football team had several players who scored end-of-the-year honors this week.

The Central Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its awards on Monday, three days after the first round of playoffs were completed.

Yukon had several players who earned honors.

Among those making first team were Triston Brooke, who finished the season with 96 carries, 583 yards and nine touchdowns for Yukon.

Austin Jones was honored as a first-team offensive lineman.

On second team offense is Blake Nail.

Defensively, Yukon did not have anyone make the first- or second-team list.

However, several Miller players were included in honorable mention.

Among them are offensive lineman Will Bost, defensive back Cody Pfieffer, running backs Travon Ware, Logan Grulkey and Caden Hernandez, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the third game.

Colton Phinney was honorable mention as a wide receiver.

Ware finished the season with 57 carries for 405 yards. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry. He finished with six touchdowns.

Grulkey had 13 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown.

Hernandez, despite missing most of the season, had 142 yards on 15 carries. He averaged 9.5 yards per carry and scored two touchdowns, according to year-end statistics.