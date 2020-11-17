Council to review city manager applicants

The search for Yukon’s next city manager was expected to take its next step Tues-day as city council members begin reviewing applications for the position.

The council was expected to meet in executive session during its meeting, according to the council’s agenda.

The city has been advertising the position since shortly after the current city manager, Jim Crosby, announced his plans to retire.

The deadline to apply for the position was Nov. 9.

Officials said they received 12 applications, including several from local contenders.

The position was advertised both on the city’s website as well as through a national database.

The ad was seeking a “forward-thinking” manager to continue Yukon’s progressive growth.

Mayor Shelli Selby said there is no immediate timetable to fill the position with each candidate submitting both a resume and a video to discuss their attributes.

The council is expected to narrow the list of candidates to a few finalists before interviewing them in-person.

Crosby, who has served as the city

manager twice, said earlier this year that he plans to retire Jan. 22, which is two days after he turns 80.

Crosby’s latest stint as city manager began in April 2016, about three months after the city council voted not to renew the contract of then-City Manager Grayson Bottom.

At the time of Crosby’s return, the city was facing a dire financial situation and had less than $3,000 remaining in its reserve funds.

Crosby cut the budget and was forced to eliminate several city positions.

However, over the past four years, most of those jobs have been restored and the city’s financial position has continued to show improvements.

This year, faced with COVID-related budget concerns, Crosby created a budget that anticipated a reduction in revenue. However, that has not been the case.

City sales tax revenues have continued to grow in four of the first five months of the fiscal year.

In November, the revenue from sales tax was up more than $200,000, according to information from the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Crosby said recently that the city’s reserve funds now have more than $6 million available.

Officials have not released the names of those who have applied for Crosby’s position, though Assistant City Manager Tammy Kretchmar did serve as interim city manager from Jan. 1, 2016, through Crosby’s first day on April 1, 2016.