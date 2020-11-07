Yukon harriers finish well at state

The Yukon girls’ cross-country team wrapped up its season Wednesday with a sixth-place finish at the OSSAA State Cross Country Championships.

The Millers were led by junior Avery Stanley.

“I felt they ran well,” Yukon coach Rodney Zimmerman said. “Their times were right at what they had been running this season and they always work hard in a race.”

The Millers finished with 160 points.

They were just five points back of Broken Arrow, which finished fifth.

“We visited a year ago after the state meet and as a team set a goal that we wanted to be in the top five this year,” Zimmerman said. “We were five points short of that, but sixth is the highest team finish we have had and that is great.”

Broken Arrow‘s Payton Hinckle took home individual honors after finishing the 5k course in 18:23.

Stanley was just over a minute behind in eighth place. She earned 10th in 2019.

Stanley’s time of 19:27 is her third-fastest time.

“Avery ran good, she got out well and was running in the second pack, the first pack really wasn’t a pack it was the Bixby runner and the Broken Arrow runner,” Zimmerman said. “She kept a good pace with that group and was able to pass two in the last 400 meters to finish two spots higher than she did last year.”

Sophomore Harper Barlow joined Stanley in the top 25. She ran a 20:25 to earn 24th.

She ran two minutes faster than last year and finished 63 places higher.

“We also have to look at it through the lens of 2020. We are lucky to have had a season and that we had a state meet and even the team to run in it,” Zimmer-man said. “We have had probably nine people involved with our team quarantined at some point this season, no positive tests but quarantined due to exposures in class.”

Two of these runners missed the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference race because of quarantines.

“We had one who ran at regional who couldn’t run at state. I hate that because I know how hard she worked to be able to run at the state meet. We could have easily had more varsity runners out around this time and have had a hard time running a team at state so we are still pretty happy with where we were at.”

BOYS’ RESULTS

On the boys’ side, Kayden Chaparro was the only Miller to finish inside the top 50. The sophomore ran a 17:12 and ended up in 38th place.

As a team, the Yukon boys were 13th with 318 points.

However, of the top five runners, four of them are expected to return next season.

Along with Chaparro, they include sophomore Max Marler, junior Jonah Hanscom and freshman Brandon Mccoy.

The Yukon girls are in the same boat. Stanley, Barlow, junior Bri Abbot and sophomore Kailan Parks should help Yukon make another run in 2021.

“The season as a whole was a great season,” Zimmerman said. “There were a lot of positive things that happened during the year. The varsity competed well in every meet. Some of our younger JV runners came out and ran well and have the potential to step into some of our varsity roles next year.”